LG Launches Award-Winning CineBeam 4K Laser Projector In U.S.

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., June 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics has launched the critically-acclaimed LG CineBeam 4K Laser1 Projector (HU80KA) in the United States. The projector will be available at select U.S. retailers starting this week at a suggested price of $2,999.99.

LG 4K Projector Delivers Stunning 4K Ultra HD Images with Deeper, Sharper Image in Compact, Portable Design LG’s engineers and designers took on the challenge of downsizing the LG CineBeam 4K Laser Projector without sacrificing image quality.

With the global market for 4K projectors expected to grow rapidly,2 LG is expecting to lead this market, as it does in the LED projector segment, based on its highly recognized product quality and innovative design. The LG CineBeam 4K Laser Projector earned the CES® 2018 Best of Innovation Award for its bright, detailed 4K picture quality and sleek, compact design delivering the ultimate home cinema experience. The latest addition of Red Dot's prestigious Best of the Best Product Design Award proves once again the LG CineBeam projector's innovative design concept and product quality while simultaneously serving as a testament to LG's position as an industry leader in technological design.3

Projectors that support 4K have traditionally tended to be heavy, expensive and difficult to install at home. LG's engineers and designers took on the challenge of downsizing the LG CineBeam 4K Laser Projector without sacrificing image quality. The result is a premium device half the size of most competing 4K projectors while remaining price competitive. This projector offers a surreal cinematic experience thanks to its excellent 4K picture quality and portability, allowing any room in the house to turn into a movie theater.

With more high-quality video content and formats available to consumers, demand is accordingly rising for a device with the versatility to display streaming content as easily as Blu-ray. The LG CineBeam 4K Laser projector fits the bill, as it can create a 150-inch screen at an amazing 2,500 lumens, making it LG's brightest projector. It also supports HDR content (HDR 10) for an eye-popping cinematic experience in the home.

The LG CineBeam 4K Laser's portable size and unique upright design are made possible thanks to its mirrorless I-shaped engine, which allows the projection of high-quality images whether the device is on the floor, mounted on the wall or hanging from the ceiling. The projector also features a convenient carrying handle and Auto Cord feature. The Mirror Reflector serves as a lens cover to protect the projector from dust when stored. On the audio side, two powerful yet clear 7W + 7W stereo speakers deliver a vivid cinematic sound without the need for external speakers or a soundbar.

Owners of the LG CineBeam 4K Laser Projector can choose from a vast array of viewing content via LG's embedded webOS smart platform for access to leading online streaming services offering 4K content. Standard connectivity options also include ports for USB, Ethernet and HDMI, as well as wireless support for external devices such as a keyboard and mouse.

"The LG CineBeam 4K Laser Projector is a true game changer in the projector market," said Tim Alessi, head of home entertainment product marketing at LG Electronics USA. "Portability and versatility combined with 4K technology delivers the ultimate large-screen home cinema experience in a compact size. This projector will lead the way in changing how consumers view 4K content in any room at home."

For more information on LG projectors and LG's full line of home entertainment products, please visit www.lg.com.

About LG Electronics USA

LG Electronics USA, Inc., based in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., is the North American subsidiary of LG Electronics, Inc., a $55 billion global force and technology leader in home appliances, consumer electronics and mobile communications. LG Electronics sells a range of stylish and innovative home appliances, home entertainment products, mobile phones, commercial displays, air conditioning systems and solar energy solutions in the United States, all under LG's "Life's Good" marketing theme. LG is a 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year-Sustained Excellence. For more news and information on LG Electronics, please visit www.LG.com.

1LG Electronics this year renamed its projector brand "LG CineBeam." The new name conveys the concept of higher value to users such as the ability to enjoy a large, vivid and cinema-like screen at home through constant innovation. Meanwhile, the brand names "LG MiniBeam" and "LG ProBeam" are not used from now on.

2According to PMA, it is estimated that the market of 4K projector which was approximately 90,000 units last year, is increased to 210,000 units in 2018. It means market will grow more than twice. It is predicted to grow to 1,830,000 units in 2020, 8.7 times this year and to be positioned as mainstream of projector market overall.

3LG Electronics has retained its top ranking in the global market for LED projectors for seven years in a row (2011-17) based on PMA (Pacific Media Associates) market research data.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lg-launches-award-winning-cinebeam-4k-laser-projector-in-us-300658527.html

SOURCE LG Electronics USA

Related Links

http://www.lg.com

