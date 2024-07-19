LG LAUNCHES DISNEY+ ON ITS CONTENT PLATFORM IN SELECT VEHICLES

Enriching In-car Entertainment Experience, LG Automotive Content Platform Powered by webOS Now Offers Access to Disney's Popular Streaming Service

TROY, Mich., July 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics has added Disney+ to the LG Automotive Content Platform (ACP) powered by webOS, further expanding the range of viewing options available on LG's innovative in-car infotainment solution.

Featuring premier entertainment properties, Disney+ adds a new dimension to the industry-leading LG ACP, according to Brad Oh, president of LG Electronics Component Solutions USA. The Disney+ app for the LG ACP powered by webOS is now available in South Korea and will roll out in the United States and other markets to follow. A subscription is required to access Disney+ in vehicle.

Designed to deliver seamless in-car experiences, the LG ACP powered by webOS provides intuitive access to essential information and services, and popular apps including Netflix, YouTube, TikTok, Baby Shark World for Kids, Stingray Karaoke, Play.Works, LG Channels, El Dorado and Gold Tower Defence.*

"Now, with the addition of Disney+, LG's in-vehicle infotainment solution gives passengers an even wider range of high-quality content to choose from during their journeys," said Oh. "Further expanding our webOS automotive content ecosystem complements our unique software solutions enabling automakers to enhance the in-car experience in exciting, new ways."

Disney+ is the dedicated streaming home for movies and shows from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic and general entertainment content brand, Star. Disney+ offers an extensive library of beloved classics and an ever-growing collection of exclusive originals. Subscribers can enjoy some of the greatest franchises such as Disney's Frozen, The Avengers, Star Wars, Inside Out and Toy Story, long-standing drama series including Grey's Anatomy and Criminal Minds as well as recent releases such as FX's Shogun, Star Wars: The Acolyte, The First Slam Dunk, The Kardashians and more.

Oh explained that the LG Automotive Content Platform powered by webOS is the centerpiece of LG's PlayWare entertainment system that enhances the in-vehicle infotainment experience through the delivery of ultra-high-definition content and superior audio quality. Leveraging LG's partnerships with major streaming apps, sports and news channels, PlayWare brings the LG smart TV experience into the car, displaying content in stunning 4K Ultra HD resolution for passengers' viewing enjoyment.

One of five core solutions in the LG AlphaWare software suite designed to deliver immersive in-cabin experiences, PlayWare also uses advanced AI Audio technology, adapted from LG smart TVs, to upgrade audio content into convincing spatial sound, making every journey an immersive auditory event.

About LG Vehicle Components USA

Based in Troy, Mich., LG Electronics Vehicle Components USA is the U.S. engineering and sales organization under the LG Electronics Vehicle component Solutions Company, which brings human-centric innovations to the automotive industry. Having secured its position as a trusted and innovative partner, the company continues to provide intelligent and environmentally responsible solutions including in-vehicle infotainment, display, connectivity, ADAS and software solutions for Software Defined Vehicles. Through its firm commitment to "Driving better future mobility," the company is diversifying its portfolio to further strengthen its capabilities with acquisitions including automotive lighting systems provider, ZKW Group and vehicle cybersecurity company Cybellum, as well as the joint venture, LG Magna e-Powertrain. For more news on LG, visit www.LG.com/global/mobility .

