LG LAUNCHES PORTABLE AND RUGGED XBOOM GO XG8T AND XG2T WIRELESS SPEAKERS

The All New XBOOM Go XG8T and XG2T Combine Durability – Passing Seven Military Standard Tests – with Impressive Audio Performance

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., May 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics USA (LG) today announced pricing and availability for the newest additions to its portable speaker lineup with the XBOOM Go XG8T and XBOOM Go XG2T Wireless Bluetooth Speakers. Fit for any adventure, the XG8T and XG2T deliver robust sound packed into durable, compact and portable designs. The XG8T ($379.99) and the XG2T ($79.99) are available to purchase today at LG.com and select LG-authorized retailers.

Built To Last

Weighing just 0.7 pounds, the ultra-light XG2T features a fully adjustable cord that can securely fasten the speaker to backpacks, bike handles or even tent poles. The XG8T features multi-color LED lights, customizable with the XBOOM App, allowing users to select from a wide range of colors that enhance each song and mood for an enriched audio experience.

The XG8T and XG2T speakers have passed seven military standard tests, withstanding high temperatures, rain, salt fog, dust, and even water immersion and shock1. Plus, with an IP67 dust and water resistance rating2, the speakers can withstand the elements, making them the perfect choice for pool parties and nights around the campfire. Rechargeable lithium-ion batteries mean both speakers can keep up the beat; the XG2T packs an impressive up to 10 hours of continuous playback3, while the XG8T keeps the party going with up to 15 hours of playback4.

From the beach to the mountains, the XG8T and XG2T are built to be enjoyed almost anywhere. Weighing just 0.7 pounds, the ultra-light XG2T features a fully adjustable cord that can securely fasten the speaker to backpacks, bike handles or even tent poles. The larger XG8T comes equipped with a versatile and adjustable hybrid strap made of soft but durable fabric for carrying comfort. It can be used as a shoulder strap for longer journeys to the beach or as a shorter handheld strap for easy transport.

No matter where your adventure takes you, the XG8T and XG2T are built for entertainment on the go. The XG8T features a full-range woofer and two tweeters that work in harmony to balance different frequencies. With up to 120W of power, the XG8T puts strength behind punchy beats along with bass enhancement algorithms, letting users hear and feel each note. LG's Sound Boost EQ mode amplifies sound performance, filling the room – or outdoor space – with enhanced bass at the touch of a button on the XG8T or XG2T.

Ready to Party

The XG8T features multi-color LED lights, customizable with the XBOOM App, allowing users to select from a wide range of colors that enhance each song and mood for an enriched audio experience. Compatible with Android and iOS devices, the XBOOM App also lets users control all of their audio settings, playlists, equalizers and more. To get started, users simply pair the XG8T or XG2T via Bluetooth® and control the settings from the palm of their hand.

For more information on all of LG's 2024 portable speaker models, visit LG.com.

1 Passed 7 different MIL-STD 810H Tests for durability conducted by an independent laboratory in the U.S. that conforms to U.S. military standards (XG2T: November 2023, XG85: June-January 2023). Compliant with the following methods for MIL-STD-810H: Method 506.6 Rain (Procedure III – Drip); Method 501.7 High Temperature (Procedure II – Operation); Method 516.8 Shock (Procedure I – Functional Shock); Method 512.6 Immersion (Procedure I – Immersion); Method 509.7 Salt Fog; Method 510.7 Blowing Dust; Method 514.8, Category 4 – Vibration. The device may not perform as tested in all conditions. Test performed in a controlled environment. Do not attempt.

2 Tested under controlled laboratory conditions with a rating of IP67 under IEC standard 60529. Dust tight and water-resistant up to 1 meter for 30 minutes. Tested in fresh water. Dry before using. Do not charge while wet.

3 Based on internal testing using volume level 50%, Bluetooth on, EQ Standard sound mode, and no lighting. Actual battery usage time and performance may vary depending on network connectivity and application use.

4 Based on internal testing using volume level 50%, Bluetooth on, EQ Standard sound mode, and no lighting. Actual battery usage time and performance may vary depending on network connectivity and application use.

