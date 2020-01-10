LG Launches TONE Free True Wireless Earbuds In U.S.

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., Jan. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics USA introduced the LG TONE Free, a new style of true wireless earbuds that combines innovative design and premium sound with Meridian audio technology. The latest addition to the LG TONE family is available for purchase on LG.com and at LG-authorized dealers beginning Jan. 11.1

The LG TONE Free (model HBS-FL7) applies advanced signal processing and tuning technology (EQ, Equalizer) from the luxury audio manufacturer Meridian Audio to deliver an exceptional listening experience with rich bass, and clear mid-to-high sounds. It also reduces digital noise, minimizing distortion so the user can feel as if they are hearing the original sound in the studio.

The UVnano case that stores and charges the earbuds is equipped with functionality using UV rays that help reduce bacteria on the earbud tips while charging.2 LG TONE Free supports fast charging, allowing users to listen to music for up to one hour with just five minutes of charging. When fully charged, users can enjoy music for a up to six hours. The TONE Free charging case, when fully charged, holds multiple charges providing up to 21 hours of playtime.

LG TONE Free true wireless earbuds are equipped with both voice and noise-reducing microphones. The earbuds recognize and analyze the voice and noise coming from each microphone and then minimizes the noise, providing clearer call quality. The ergonomic, semi-open design ensures a comfortable and secure fit, even if worn for a long period of time.

LG TONE Free earbuds are IPx4 certified to be resistant to water splashes so users can keep listening rain or shine.3 Touch pads are also mounted on both sides of the earbuds, allowing users various functions, such as call and music play / stop, as well as access to the Google Assistant. Just press and hold the touch pad to ask questions or make requests using the Voice Command feature.

Please visit https://www.lg.com/us/bluetooth-headsets-headphones/lg-hbs-fl7-black-tone-free?cmpid=direct_he_cav_2019_tone_pdp_pressrelease_tonefree for more information on availability and pricing.

LG TONE HBS-FL7 True Wireless Headphones Key Features & Specifications Dimensions/Weight: · Size (WxHxD) - Earbuds: 0.72" x 1.11" x 0.90"

- Cradle: Height: 1.08", Size: 2.36" · Weight

- Earbuds: 0.24 oz.

- Cradle: 1.46 oz. Extended Playtime · 6 hours of playtime or 5 hours of talk time on one charge. · Charging case holds multiple charges for up to 21 hours of playtime or 17 hours of talk time. Fast Charging · Provides one hour of playtime from a five-minute charge. Call · Mic Solution: Two Digital MEMS Microphone in each earbud · Noise Reduction/Echo Cancellation Sound · Sound Unit: Multi-Layer Metal Unit (PE + Metal Diaphragm) · Earbud Type: Semi-open type Voice Command · iOS: Siri · Android: the Google Assistant or Google Now Other · Version: Bluetooth 5.0 · Wearing Detection · Fast Pairing · Water Resistant: IPx4 (earbuds only) · UVnano: Charging case with UV C LED · LG Tone & TalkTM App (Android) · Data cable: USB C

1Pricing and availability will vary by provider and retailer.

2According to independent testing conducted 10/2019, UV LED light built into charging case reduces Staphylococcus aureus and Escherichia coli bacteria on tip of the earbud closest to the ear canal. UVnano is a compound word derived from the words UV and its unit of measurement, the nanometer.

3Protected against water splashed from all directions for 5 minutes at 10 LPM at 80-100kPa.

