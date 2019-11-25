LG Launches 'Ultra' Holiday Promotions For UltraGear, UltraWide And UltraFine Monitors

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., Nov. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics USA announced limited-time holiday promotions across its range of critically-acclaimed "Ultra" monitors now through Dec. 8 at LG-authorized retailers1 nationwide.

Highlights of LG's holiday monitor promotions include $400 off select LG UltraGear™ Gaming monitors, $300 off select LG UltraWide™ monitors and $300 off select LG UltraFine™ monitors. Over the next few weeks, consumers can take advantage of these unprecedented values on some of the industry's best-performing premium desktop displays.

As a leading innovator in the category, LG understands that the monitor is the centerpiece of any computer's setup and needs to be designed so that it meets the specific needs of the end user.

LG UltraGear gaming monitors are fine-tuned to deliver an exhilarating gaming experience with incredible picture quality and astonishing response times. LG UltraWide monitors are recognized as a high-quality solution to boost productivity and replace the need for a multi-screen setup. LG UltraFine monitors are a superior wide-screen solution that deliver precise detail and color especially for Apple users who are creative designers, photographers and videographers.

The majority of LG monitors are ENERGY STAR® certified, meaning that they are 15 percent more energy efficient on average than standard monitors.

For a complete listing and to learn more about LG's holiday monitor promotions, visit www.lg.com/us/promotions.

