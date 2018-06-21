LG Launches Unique Experiential Bluetooth Audio Program In Collaboration With AFROPUNK

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., June 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics USA has partnered with AFROPUNK, the integrated media platform and global events company, to provide unique consumer experiences that celebrate music and high-quality sound featuring LG's latest flagship portable Bluetooth speakers.

LG and AFROPUNK are bridging the connection between passion for music and why great sound matters by collaborating for concerts in New York City and Chicago, providing an opportunity for consumers to literally get "hands-on" in an immersive audio experience.

"There's more to sound than sound," said Michelle Fernandez, head of home entertainment consumer marketing for LG Electronics USA. "Our partnership with AFROPUNK is about giving music lovers a multisensory experience, inviting listeners to hear, see and touch sounds like never before. Enhanced with Meridian Audio, LG's new PK Series of speakers offer an unrivaled listening experience."

The centerpiece of the program is a unique and immersive interactive zone featuring 30 LG PK7 speakers that will enable visitors to choreograph their own sound experience by touching sensors. What's more, LG and AFROPUNK are kicking off the collaboration with artist Twin Shadow to create an experiential installation at the iconic National Sawdust venue in Brooklyn. The June 21 installation will feature an oversized version of the motorcycle helmet from Twin Shadow's caer album cover outfitted with LG's PK Series speakers.

LG's PK Series speakers feature premium Meridian Audio technology, demonstrating LG's commitment to creating high-quality audio systems that deliver an outstanding entertainment experience for consumers. With first-class sound, the LG PK7 Bluetooth speakers were designed for listeners who are not willing to sacrifice audio quality for convenience. The PK7 combines powerful sound performance with a compact, portable design that offers rich audio and multicolored lighting modes to deliver a unique music experience wherever it goes.

The LG PK Series features three models, including the PK7, PK5 and PK3. Pricing and availability will be announced soon.

Upcoming Events and Performances:



Thursday, June 21 : National Sawdust ( Brooklyn, NY ) Kick-off Event featuring a special musical performance by Twin Shadow

: National Sawdust ( ) Kick-off Event featuring a special musical performance by Friday, July 6 – Sunday, July 8 : Millennium Art Festival ( Chicago )

– : Millennium Art Festival ( ) Saturday, July 14 – Sunday, July 15 : Summer Block Party , Huntington Bank Pavilion ( Chicago )

– : , Huntington Bank Pavilion ( ) Saturday, August 25 – Sunday, August 26 : AFROPUNK After Dark ( New York City )

Enhancing the consumer experience with the PK series speakers onsite will be the unmatched audio from the new LG G7 ThinQ™, LG's latest premium smartphone.

For more information on LG's latest lineup of audio products, visit http://www.lg.com/us/home-audio.

About LG Electronics USA

LG Electronics USA, Inc., based in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., is the North American subsidiary of LG Electronics, Inc., a $55 billion global force and technology leader in home appliances, consumer electronics and mobile communications. LG Electronics sells a range of stylish and innovative home appliances, home entertainment products, mobile phones, commercial displays, air conditioning systems and solar energy solutions in the United States, all under LG's "Life's Good" marketing theme. LG is a 2018 ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year-Sustained Excellence. For more news and information on LG Electronics, please visit www.LG.com.

"LG" and the LG logo are trademarks of LG Corp. Other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

ABOUT AFROPUNK

AFROPUNK is an integrated media platform and global live events company that serves as a voice for the unwritten, unwelcome and unheard. It is the largest platform for discovery of alternative Black culture and continues to be recognized as the most multicultural festival in the US. AFROPUNK creates an anchor for its growing audience of multicultural youth through its annual music festivals, which span three continents and five cities around the globe (Brooklyn, Paris, London, Atlanta, and Johannesburg), while continually enhancing engagement and promoting conversation through content, commerce, and community.

