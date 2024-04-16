LG LAUNCHES VULNERABLE & ENDANGERED SPECIES AWARENESS CAMPAIGN IN TIMES SQUARE

3D anamorphic animal series kicks off LG's Earth Day activations; LG commits $150,000 in partnership with the National Wildlife Federation and Discovery Education

NEW YORK, April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Heralding the arrival of Earth Day 2024, LG Electronics, unveiled today a 3D anamorphic experience on its Times Square billboard in New York City highlighting vulnerable and endangered species. The LG Endangered Species Series, which will run throughout 2024, features partnerships with Discovery Education and the National Wildlife Federation focused on educating students K-12 on conservation initiatives.

3D Animals Overlook Times Square

Unveiling on its dynamic Times Square billboard, LG Electronics will introduce a digital out-of-home (OOH) campaign showcasing anamorphic content that will highlight some of the world's most vulnerable and endangered as well as recovered species in need of ongoing protection. Different species will be highlighted throughout the year beginning today with the snow leopard, followed by the bald eagle, the Galapagos sea lion and reindeer later this year. The series will portray each animal in stunning 3D that appears to be extending out of the actual display.

Education Program Elevates Conservation Awareness

Through partnerships with global edtech leader Discovery Education and the National Wildlife Federation, LG will host a K-12 educational series about vulnerable and endangered species tied to the Time Square billboard. The LG Endangered Species Series will provide K-12 students with a deeper understanding of the unique qualities of endangered animals, and the role they play in maintaining a healthy ecosystem while fostering an appreciation of what makes each species special. Educators and students may access the free, standards-aligned digital resources created with Discovery Education at http://Endangered-species-series.discoveryeducation.com starting on April 18. 2024. For additional details and opportunities to contribute to NWF's EcoSchools U.S. and EcoLeaders programs, visit www.nwf.org . LG will be spending a total of $150,000 to further partner with these two organizations.

"Earth Day is a time to reflect on the importance of preserving the Earth for future generations," said LG North America CEO Chris Jung. "Raising awareness through our programs reminds us that every action contributes to helping to protect our environment. By fostering a deeper appreciation for our environment and promoting sustainable practices, we want to inspire positive change and contribute to a lasting impact on the health of our planet."

"When we save wildlife, we save ourselves. LG is showing the world what's possible when people come together with the National Wildlife Federation to create pollinator gardens, support native species, and confront the immense and interconnected challenges that people and wildlife face," said Collin O'Mara, President, and CEO of the National Wildlife Federation. "These efforts are already making a real difference in inspiring future generations of conservationists and addressing both the extinction crisis and the changing climate."

Life's Good Earth Day Fair

The LG Electronics North American Innovation Campus in Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey, is hosting the Life's Good Earth Day Fair on April 22. Open to the public, the event will include a range of activities that highlight the importance of sustainable practices.

In collaboration with the National Wildlife Federation, the community fair will provide valuable information on sustainable best practices and guidance on establishing your backyard as a Certified Wildlife Habitat®.

The day's program highlights include:

E-Waste Drive : Attendees can responsibly dispose of unwanted electronics at LG's e-waste drive. Those who bring e-waste for recycling will receive a ticket to participate in the activities on campus.





: Attendees can responsibly dispose of unwanted electronics at LG's e-waste drive. Those who bring e-waste for recycling will receive a ticket to participate in the activities on campus. Pollinator Garden : Chris Jung , President and CEO of LG Electronics USA , will unveil the new pollinator garden at LG's headquarters. Earning a Certified Wildlife Habitat® certification through the NWF, LG's garden will be outfitted with native plants, designed to attract a mixture of pollinators, such as bees, butterflies, moths, and beetles, which will encourage biodiversity, plant growth, clean air, and support wildlife. Attendees can plant a flower in the garden, doing their part to help build a healthy ecosystem.





: , President and CEO of LG Electronics , will unveil the new pollinator garden at LG's headquarters. Earning a Certified Wildlife Habitat® certification through the NWF, LG's garden will be outfitted with native plants, designed to attract a mixture of pollinators, such as bees, butterflies, moths, and beetles, which will encourage biodiversity, plant growth, clean air, and support wildlife. Attendees can plant a flower in the garden, doing their part to help build a healthy ecosystem. Inspiration Lab + LG Campus Tours : LG will offer tours of the Inspiration Lab for students, teachers and local community members, showcasing its innovative technologies and sustainability initiatives. Visitors can also enjoy scavenger hunts created by the National Wildlife Federation, food vendors and giveaways.





: LG will offer tours of the for students, teachers and local community members, showcasing its innovative technologies and sustainability initiatives. Visitors can also enjoy scavenger hunts created by the National Wildlife Federation, food vendors and giveaways. Meet Ranger Rick® and Naturalist Dave Mizejewski.

"Native keystone plants support wildlife, help to absorb planet-warming carbon dioxide and reduce the ecological footprints of the places where we live, work, and play," said National Wildlife Federation Naturalist David Mizejewski. "LG's pollinator garden with its abundance of native plants and chemical-free practices will support essential pollinators and other wildlife and build ecological resilience into the local landscape." Since its inception, the National Wildlife Federation's Certified Wildlife Habitat® program has certified 300,000 individual wildlife habitats.

In addition to these activations, LG is working to make Earth Day every day by developing the most innovative products that help provide consumers with significant savings through energy efficiency.

"As a nine-time ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year, LG is strongly committed to helping consumers in the United States make energy choices that make a difference, from cutting household utility bills to reducing impacts on the environment," said John Taylor, Vice President of Public Affairs and Communications at LG Electronics.

To learn more about LG's commitment to conservationism and environmental stewardship, visit www.lg.com/us/earth-day for more information.

