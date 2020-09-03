LG Makes Appliance Care Easy With Expanded Preventive Alerts, Cash Savings On Accessories

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., Sept. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics USA is rolling out new benefits to LG home appliance owners with the launch of an accessory store on the LG ThinQ® app for seamless purchases, along with the expansion of LG Proactive Customer Care – the industry's first AI-powered preventive maintenance service that helps keep LG appliances performing their best.1 With more models offering new customized maintenance tips and alerts that warn of potential issues before they arise, Proactive Customer Care delivers added peace of mind – and now a streamlined experience for ordering replacement parts and accessories.

"Right now, consumers are looking to simplify their lives and to feel a sense of security when it comes to maintaining their homes. This heightened need for peace of mind is exactly why LG created Proactive Customer Care," said Peggy Ang, head of marketing at LG Electronics USA. "LG smart appliance owners can focus on enjoying their daily lives with the confidence that LG will provide them with critical appliance performance alerts and tips, and now the convenience of seamlessly ordering replacement parts and accessories via the ThinQ Store."

Seamless Shopping with the LG ThinQ Store

The just-launched accessory store on the LG ThinQ app (available for iOS and Android ) enables LG smart appliance users to better care for their appliances with ease. The ThinQ Store offers a centralized shopping experience for appliance replacement filters and parts including oven racks, refrigerator bins and more. With manufacturer-approved products, consumers can trust that they are getting the right part for optimal performance – no need to worry about potentially dangerous counterfeit water filters from third-party manufacturers or poorly fitting oven racks.

Once an LG smart appliance is connected to the app, users automatically receive notifications when refrigerator water and air filters need replacement based on average usage period – no need to worry about tracking maintenance dates. In the coming months, the ThinQ Store will make shopping even easier by directly linking the user to their appliance's compatible replacement part – no need to spend time researching the compatible model.

For a limited time, users can subscribe and save on replacement air and water filters via the ThinQ Store with a 25 percent discount on the first month's purchase and a 20 percent discount on all orders following.2 For added flexibility, the LG ThinQ Store also lets consumers customize subscription delivery dates.

Peace of Mind with Proactive Customer Care

LG Proactive Customer Care is now available on 190-plus Wi-Fi-enabled smart home appliance models – including 2020 and 2019 washers, dryers, refrigerators, dishwashers and ranges.1 Noteworthy new eligible models include the award-winning LG InstaView™ Refrigerator with Craft IceTM ( LRFDS3016S ), LG QuadWashTM Dishwasher with TrueSteam® ( LDT7808BD ), LG TurboWashTM 360 Washer ( WM3900HBA ), and more .

Proactive Customer Care users – who already enjoy the preventive maintenance service at no additional cost – will also benefit from added peace of mind with LG's newly expanded maintenance tips and product performance notifications as well as a seamless ability to order replacement parts like filters via the new ThinQ store. New alerts include:

Refrigerator water and air filter replacement (along with a link to purchase via the ThinQ Store) as well as ambient temperature checks;

Extensive oven preheat times indicating user error or an obstructed door seal, and EasyClean™ or Self Clean cycle reminders;

Dishwasher interior cleaning cycle reminder; or

Washer tub clean cycle reminder and dryer vent cleaning

LG is already developing more alerts and added savings for Proactive Customer Care's 375,000-plus customers. In 2021, LG expects the service to be available to 1 million LG home appliances in the United States.

Appliances that Worker Smarter

With the ThinQ app, LG makes it easy to manage your Wi-Fi-enabled LG appliances. Start, stop and check the status of laundry cycles from anywhere with Wi-Fi, pre-heat your oven, manage refrigerator temperature settings and more via the centralized app. It's even compatible with Alexa and the Google Assistant so you can use voice commands to control your connected appliances. For more information, visit www.lg.com/us/lg-thinq/ .

1 Available on eligible LG Wi-Fi-enabled washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges. For more information on eligible models, visit lg.com/us/discover/thinq/proactive-customer-support

2 Promotional offers valid through September 16, 2020. Enroll or renew your LG Refrigerator automatic water or air filter replacement service and receive up to 25% discount off MSRP for your first filter. All subsequent renewal filters receive 20% off. Place a one-time order to receive a 20% discount on the purchase of a single water filter or air filter. The discount is limited to three of each kind of single filter per household. All filters receive free standard ground shipping (5-7 business days). Exclusions apply. See app for details.

