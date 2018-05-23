LG Memorial Day Deals Offer 'Mega Size Savings' On Largest Capacity Washing Machines And More

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., May 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- With Memorial Day and summer sun right around the corner, busy American families will find that life's especially good this season with the LG "Life's Good Sale," featuring never-before mega savings on the 5.2 cubic foot mega capacity TurboWash™ front-load washers for only $999, representing a total savings of $500.** The savings don't stop there – through June 6, consumers can save big on kitchen packages with the chance to purchase a complete LG Black Stainless Steel kitchen for less than the regular price of a refrigerator alone. http://www.lg.com/us/styler/lg-S3RFBN

With Memorial Day and summer sun right around the corner, LG's “Life’s Good Sale,” will feature never-before mega savings on the 5.2 cubic foot mega capacity TurboWash™ front-load washers for only $999, representing a total savings of $500.

"The summer season is a time to refresh and recharge, and LG wants to provide consumers with the peace of mind that accompanies choosing appliances that deliver best-in-class performance with tremendous savings," said Dave VanderWaal, senior vice president, marketing, LG Electronics USA. "Our mega capacity washer can handle lots of beach towels this summer, and summertime entertaining can be much more fun thanks to the attractive promotion on LG's thoughtfully crafted kitchen bundles."

Consumers know that they can purchase LG appliances with confidence; according to J.D. Power, "LG received more 2017 customer satisfaction awards for Kitchen and Laundry Appliances than any other manufacturer."***

LG Mega Capacity TurboWash Washer Available for $999

LG's largest capacity front-load washing machine, the 5.2 cubic foot mega capacity TurboWash washer with steam technology, gives consumers the ability to get it all done in less time with room to do more laundry in fewer loads. Add the LG SideKick™ pedestal washer to the front load washer to tackle two loads of laundry – both large and small – at the very same time. Perfect for hosts preparing for summer guests and entertaining, the upper washer can handle beach towels and bedding while the LG SideKick washes delicate items like bathing suits and athletic apparel. Specialty cycles like the Allergiene™ setting will remove irritating allergens that cling to clothes after spending time outdoors. This exclusive feature is only available in LG's "asthma & allergy friendly" certified® and ENERGY STAR® certified washing machine lineup.

LG's unique TurboWash technology gives big loads the same great clean while cutting wash time by up to 30 minutes.**** LG steam technology deep cleans by gently, but powerfully penetrating fabric to virtually eliminate dirt, odors and wrinkles. LG's 6Motion™ Technology uses up to 6 different wash motions to provide a smart cleaning experience that is gentle on clothes and maximizes washing performance. Speaking of smart, with the LG SmartThinQ® mobile app available on Android and iOS, consumers can easily monitor time left in wash cycle, remotely start or stop the machine and more to maximize ease of use and efficiency.

LG Black Stainless Steel Kitchen for Less than the Price of a Refrigerator

As part of the Memorial Day retailer promotion, LG is also offering limited-time discounts on four-piece kitchen bundles – complete with a refrigerator (including LG InstaView™ Door-in-Door® models) range, dishwasher and microwave oven. These stylish kitchen appliances come in a variety of finishes including matte black stainless steel, black stainless steel and stainless steel. Specially marked premium Black Stainless Steel finish refrigerators and select dishwashers are available with LG PrintProof™ Finish, a coating that allows one to easily wipe away fingerprints and smudges with a dry cloth. The LG QuadWash™ dishwasher features a revolutionary four spray arms instead of industry-standard two to clean from every angle. Refrigerators and dishwashers in the promotion bundles are ENERGY STAR certified.

LG's 2018 Memorial Day appliance promotions are available through June 6 at participating LG retailers nationwide. To learn more, visit www.lg.com/us/promotions.

*LG major appliances earned the highest 2017 reliability rankings in a major U.S. consumer products publication. Washing machine reliability conclusions are based on breakage rate estimates for front-load and top-load washing machines by the fifth year of ownership, gathered from 33,519 consumers who purchased a new washer between 2009 and 2016. Dryer reliability conclusions are based on our failure rate estimates for clothes dryers by the 5th year of ownership, gathered from 54,690 subscribers who purchased a new dryer between 2008 and 2016.

**Prices, promotions and availability may vary by store and online. Prices subject to change without notice.

Quantities are limited. Check with your local retailers for final price and availability.

***LG received the highest numerical score in the respected segments of the J.D. Power 2017 Laundry and Kitchen Appliance Satisfaction Study, based on 6,241 (kitchen) and 14,745 (laundry) total responses, measuring customer opinions about their new appliance purchased in the previous 12 months, surveyed February-March 2017. Your experiences may vary. Visit jdpower.com. LG garnered 7 of the 11 awards in these categories within JDP's study.

****Compared to an LG front load washer without TurboWash®. Based on AHAM-HLW-1-2010 test protocol. Cotton / Normal or comparable cycle at default settings, 8 lb. loads. Excludes quick wash or comparable cycles intended for small, lightly soiled loads only.

"LG" and the LG logo are trademarks of LG Corp. Other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

About LG Electronics USA

LG Electronics USA, Inc., based in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., is the North American subsidiary of LG Electronics, Inc., a $55 billion global force and technology leader in home appliances, consumer electronics and mobile communications. LG Electronics sells a range of stylish and innovative home appliances, home entertainment products, mobile phones, commercial displays, air conditioning systems and solar energy solutions in the United States, all under LG's "Life's Good" marketing theme. LG is a 2018 ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year-Sustained Excellence. For more news and information on LG Electronics, please visit www.LG.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lg-memorial-day-deals-offer-mega-size-savings-on-largest-capacity-washing-machines-and-more-300653715.html

SOURCE LG Electronics USA

Related Links

http://www.lg.com

