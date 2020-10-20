LG Modernizes Laundry with Breakthrough 'LG WashTower' Innovation Available Now

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics USA is modernizing laundry with the rollout of the revolutionary LG WashTower™ — the sleek, single-unit laundry solution that takes up half the floor space while tackling ultra-large loads. With an exclusive form factor only from LG, the smartly designed LG WashTower enables consumers to reinvent their laundry room design – and their laundry routine – with convenient controls, built-in intelligence and advanced cleaning.

LG WashTower offers a full-size dryer above a full-size front-load washer, delivering ultra-large capacity plus advanced washing in under 30 minutes.1 Unlike conventional stacked laundry pairs, LG's exclusive Center Control™ panel is conveniently positioned in the middle of the unit and displays both washer and dryer controls – putting comfortable access within reach for the very first time. With four models to choose from, LG WashTower is available now at retailers nationwide starting at $2,229.

"Consumers are craving increased satisfaction and efficiency when it comes to mundane chores like laundry – and LG WashTower is the game-changing solution that doesn't sacrifice best-in-class performance or capacity so you can do laundry better and faster," said Peggy Ang, head of marketing at LG Electronics USA. "With a style-forward design that takes up half the space, it gives you the freedom to reinvent your laundry space in your own style – whether it's adding extra storage, folding areas, sinks, pet wash stations or an LG Styler steam closet for the ultimate laundry room."

All You Want in Half the Space — No Step Stool Needed

LG WashTower's single unit design makes the most of space efficiency while adding the benefit of full-size capacity – all with a sleek, streamlined aesthetic. The premium black steel finish, chrome rim and control knob accents (models WKGX201HBA , WKEX200HBA ) elevate any decor, and the scratch-resistant tempered glass doors are designed to look good for the long haul.

Only LG WashTower has the convenient Center Control panel that's perfectly positioned with both washer and dryer controls in the middle so it's easy to reach. Typical stacked washers and dryers place controls at the very top of each machine, making the dryer buttons hard to see and reach without using a step stool. The Center Control also makes WashTower's height profile 3.4 inches shorter than the brand's traditional stacked pairs so it can fit into even more places.

Built-in Intelligence Takes Out the Guesswork

When it comes to doing laundry, one out of two consumers default to the Normal Cycle on their washers and dryers because they simply don't know which to choose.2 LG WashTower takes out the guesswork with built-in intelligence that uses sensors to detect fabric texture and load size, and then automatically selects the right wash motions, temperatures, and more for precision fabric care.

And it gets smarter: WashTower will even learn your preferred settings. Simply activate Smart Learner4 in the LG ThinQ® app and it will remember your ideal wash temperature, spin speed or dry level. With Smart Pairing™, the washer can even tell the dryer the right compatible drying cycle, making LG WashTower the ultimate laundry hack.

Get It All Done Less Time

Ultra-large capacity fits more clothes in every load and helps you conquer laundry day faster. LG TurboWash™ 360° powers through larger laundry loads in less time, thanks to five jets with variable sprays that deliver a complete clean in under 30 minutes.1 With 4.5 cubic feet in the washer and 7.4 cubic feet in the dryer, it fits big loads of towels, jeans, or a king-size comforter, for big time-savings every week.

Help Remove Allergens in Fabrics

LG washers are the industry's first to be CERTIFIED asthma & allergy friendly® by the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America. The Allergiene™ wash cycle goes beyond everyday cleaning, using the gentle power of steam to remove common household allergens in fabrics by more than 95 percent.3 In addition, LG TurboSteam™ technology in the dryer helps sanitize and refresh clothes in between washes as well as children's toys, decorative pillows and more.

Peace of Mind Built-In

LG WashTower owners will enjoy greater peace of mind with LG Proactive Customer Care . The industry-first personalized customer support tool provides customized maintenance tips, monthly usage reports to keep appliances performing their best, and alerts that warn of potential issues before they arise – at no additional cost. Plus, the LG ThinQ app enables users to start or stop the laundry while out of the house, check remaining cycle time, or get notifications directly on your smartphone.

Laundry Made Better – for You and the Planet

LG WashTower offers full-sized ENERGY STAR® certified washers and dryers, which the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency calls "Laundry Made Better." Helping consumers save money while helping the planet, ENERGY STAR certified washers and dryers use 25 percent less energy and 33 percent less water than traditional models.

Available Now

LG WashTower is available in both gas and electric dryer options in black steel (models WKGX201HBA ; WKEX200HBA ) or white (models WKGX201HWA ; WKEX200HWA ) starting at $2,299.

For more information on LG washing machines, visit www.lg.com/us/laundry.

"LG" and the LG logo are trademarks of LG Corp. Other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

1 Based on independent testing comparing models WKEX200/WKGX201 and WM3900 in normal cycle with TurboWash™ option, 10 lb. load (June 2020).

2 Based on independent testing which analyzed patterns of approximately 760K washer and dryer cycles.

When normal cycle is selected on control panel.

3 Based on certification by the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America (AAFA). The asthma & allergy friendly® Certification Program is a unique, groundbreaking collaboration between the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America and Allergy Standards Limited. The program tests and certifies products to prove their suitability for people with asthma and allergies. The program works with retailers and manufacturers to offer consumers products for a #healthierhome. CERTIFIED products include air cleaners, flooring, paints, bedding, vacuum cleaners, washing machines, insulation, cleaning products and more. Visit aafa.org/certified for more information.

