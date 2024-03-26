LG NAMED 2024 ENERGY STAR PARTNER OF THE YEAR

EPA and DOE Recognize LG Electronics for 'Sustained Excellence' in Energy-Efficient Products, Environmental Sustainability Efforts

WASHINGTON, March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics has been named 2024 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year-Sustained Excellence by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and U.S. Department of Energy. This honor recognizes LG's exemplary commitment to fighting climate change and protecting the environment through leadership in ENERGY STAR certified products and promotions. This marks the 11th time since 2012 that LG has been named Partner of the Year.

LG Electronics has been named 2024 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year-Sustained Excellence by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and U.S. Department of Energy.

"ENERGY STAR supports LG's 'Innovation for a Better Life' brand mission, which means creating a better life for people and a better future for our planet through smart life solutions," said Chris Jung, president and CEO, LG Electronics North America. "With ENERGY STAR, LG is helping American consumers save money and take climate action to drive the clean energy future."

American consumers purchased 15,000 ENERGY STAR certified LG products every day in 2023. Over their product life, these millions of ENERGY STAR certified LG products will mean estimated CO 2 reductions of more than 5.6 million tons – equivalent to removing the greenhouse gas emissions of more than 1 million cars for an entire year.

In the United States, LG offers hundreds of ENERGY STAR certified models in a dozen categories, arguably a much broader product portfolio than other brands: from major appliances for the kitchen and laundry room; to home entertainment and IT products for leisure, work and study; to room and central air conditioner systems that combine comfort and sustainability.

Jung said 2023 marked an inflection point for LG's strategy to help drive the electrification movement across America with ENERGY STAR certified products – from heat-pump-enabled HVAC systems, water heaters and clothes dryers to induction cooktops and EV chargers, as well as energy storage and management systems – all enabling broader decarbonization goals.

The EPA recognized LG for its robust participation in various ENERGY STAR campaigns and promotions, helping to educate tens of millions of American consumers about greener living with LG and ENERGY STAR, driving a record 8.3 billion consumer impressions. The 2024 Partner of the Year award recognizes a number of key LG ENERGY STAR accomplishments last year. Some examples:

LG was the first to certify induction cooktops and ranges to the new ENERGY STAR cooking specification finalized in October 2023 . LG also was ENERGY STAR Partner to certify dishwashers to the ENERGY STAR Version 7 specification, and all new models earned the "ENERGY STAR Most Efficient 2023" designation.

. LG also was ENERGY STAR Partner to certify dishwashers to the ENERGY STAR Version 7 specification, and all new models earned the "ENERGY STAR Most Efficient 2023" designation. There was double-digit growth in the number of ENERGY STAR certified LG models in various categories: clothes washers, dryers, laptop computers and room air conditioners.

ENERGY STAR certified LG clothes washers and dishwashers purchased by American consumers last year are expected to save more than 36 billion gallons of water over their product life, enough to fill 73,000 Olympic-sized swimming pools.

The estimated combined environmental impact of ENERGY STAR certified LG air purifiers, dehumidifiers, room air conditioners and mini-split AC systems purchased by Americans in 2023 is equivalent to carbon sequestered by 261,849 acres of U.S. forests, six times the footprint of the District of Columbia .

. "ENERGY STAR Most Efficient 2023" LG refrigerators, washers, dryers, room air conditioners and computer monitors will save an estimated 2.6 billion pounds of CO 2 over the life of these products.

EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan congratulated LG and other ENERGY STAR award winners for "innovation and leadership in delivering cost-effective energy efficient solutions that create jobs, address climate change, and contribute to a healthier environment for all." He said, "President Biden's Investing in America agenda creates unprecedented opportunity to build a clean energy economy, and private sector partners through programs like ENERGY STAR are leading the way."

Each year, the ENERGY STAR program honors a select group of businesses and organizations that have made outstanding contributions to energy efficiency and the transition to a clean energy economy. ENERGY STAR award winners lead their industries in the production, sale, and adoption of energy-efficient products, homes, buildings, services, and strategies. These efforts have saved more than 5 trillion kilowatt-hours of electricity over the past 30 years.

To learn more about LG's ENERGY STAR certified products, please visit LG.com.

EDITOR'S NOTE: CO 2 emission equivalencies calculated using the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's ENERGY STAR GHG Emissions Calculator (www.epa.gov/energy/greenhouse-gas-equivalencies-calculator). EPA water savings figures compare ENERGY STAR certified washers and dishwashers versus conventional models.

About LG Electronics USA

Eleven-time ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year LG Electronics USA, Inc., based in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., is the North American subsidiary of LG Electronics, Inc., a $60-plus billion global innovator in technology and manufacturing. In the United States, LG sells a wide range of innovative home appliances, home entertainment products, commercial displays, air conditioning systems, energy solutions and vehicle components. www.LG.com.

About ENERGY STAR

ENERGY STAR® is the government-backed symbol for energy efficiency, providing simple, credible, and unbiased information that consumers and businesses rely on to make well-informed decisions. Since 1992, ENERGY STAR and its partners helped American families and businesses avoid more than $500 billion in energy costs and achieve more than 4 billion metric tons of greenhouse gas reductions. More background information about ENERGY STAR's impacts can be found at www.energystar.gov/impacts .

Media Contact:

LG Electronics USA

John I. Taylor

202 719 3490

[email protected]

SOURCE LG Electronics (LG)