LG NAMED 'MOST SUSTAINABLE BRAND' FOR HOME APPLIANCES AND HVAC SYSTEMS

Company Recognized for Continued Green Building Leadership

NEW YORK, Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics has been named the industry's most sustainable home appliance and HVAC brand in the 2024 Green Builder Sustainable Brand Index.

Announced during Climate Week NYC 2024 (Sept. 22-29), these distinctions recognize the company's advancements in sustainable green building practices. LG Electronics also was recognized as one of the top brands in the Energy Storage Systems category, reinforcing the company's commitment to sustainability across its diverse product portfolio for the U.S. homebuilder market.

With innovative products such as the LG Heat Pump All-In-One WashCombo, LG continues to set new standards in environmentally responsible manufacturing and deliver efficient solutions for eco-conscious home builders and consumers alike. From energy-efficient heat pumps to smart climate control systems, LG has pioneered HVAC solutions that address the growing consumer demand for a movement from fossil fuels to cleaner, healthier and more comfortable home technologies.

"LG encourages sustainability through innovative technology and vision," said Sara Gutterman, CEO of Green Builder Media. "The company's commitment to sustainability reflects a deep understanding of what today's consumers value—reliability, efficiency and innovation."

Gutterman said Green Builder's 2024 EcoLeader program also recognized LG as one of the companies leading the way in transparency in Environmental Product Declarations and other sophisticated measures of sustainability. With innovative products such as the industry-leading ENERGY STAR®-certified LG Smart Induction Cooktops, LG Inverter Heat Pump Water Heaters and LG Heat Pump All-In-One WashCombos, LG continues to set new standards in environmentally responsible manufacturing and deliver efficient solutions for eco-conscious home builders and consumers alike.

HVAC is one of the fast-growing B2B businesses, driving LG Electronics' growth. From energy-efficient heat pumps to smart climate control systems, LG has pioneered solutions that address the growing consumer demand for a movement from fossil fuels to cleaner, healthier and more comfortable home technologies. This achievement marks the first time LG has topped the HVAC brand index and highlights LG's unique position in transforming the HVAC industry to promote electrification.

As consumers prioritize sustainability in their purchasing decisions, LG remains at the forefront of the movement. The Green Builder Sustainable Brand Index 2024 surveys readers on their views on sustainable product manufacturers. Based on the final Brand Index Score, Green Builder Media tallies these results from traditional survey data, market visibility or mentions, and public sentiment. For more information on LG's award-winning portfolio for single- and multi-family building projects, visit LGProBuilder.com.

About LG Electronics USA

LG Electronics USA, Inc., based in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., is the North American subsidiary of LG Electronics, Inc., a $60 billion-plus global innovator in technology and manufacturing. In the United States, LG sells a wide range of innovative home appliances, home entertainment products, commercial displays, air conditioning systems, energy solutions and vehicle components. LG is an 11-time ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year. www.LG.com.

About LG Pro Builder

LG Pro Builder is the division of LG Electronics USA that brings the company's broad portfolio of home appliances to building and design professionals nationwide. From custom, high-end homes to single- and multi-family dwellings with different styles, functions and budgets, LG Pro Builder takes projects to the next level with best-in-class technology and innovations that enable homebuilders to incorporate the right appliances for every buyer imaginable. Made up of dedicated sales and service teams with extensive builder-specific experience, LG Pro Builder also offers access to the broad LG portfolio of builder-centric products beyond appliances including advanced HVAC systems, heat pump water heaters, energy storage systems, EV chargers and consumer electronics.

