LG Next-Generation Outdoor Digital Signage Displays Combine High Brightness, Reliabilty

ORLANDO, Fla., June 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Next-generation outdoor digital signage displays from LG Business Solutions are slimmer, lighter and higher-brightness than conventional outdoor displays. Unveiled at InfoComm 2019, the all-new 55- and 49-inch LG XE4F displays are optimized for displaying dynamic digital content outdoors and are certified to withstand the elements.

Their slim form-factor, filter-less sealed cooling system and HDBaseT connectivity make LG XE4F displays the ideal solution for an array of outdoor applications, from restaurants and retail to transportation and corporate, according to Dan Smith, vice president, business development, LG Electronics USA Business Solutions.

"As demand accelerates for advanced outdoor signage displays, LG is helping to drive that growth by listening carefully to our customers and delivering next-generation solutions that best meet their needs," Smith said. "Superb viewability in challenging outdoor conditions is first and foremost, but other things like replacable glass, smart platforms, easy installation and reliability also are important to our customers."

Displaying powerful brightness of 4,000 nits, the LG XE4F displays are designed to provide clear, vivid picture quality, viewable from any angle even in direct sunlight. The screen brightness is automatically adjusted depending on ambient light, increasing during the day for better visibility and decreasing at night or in the shade for efficient power management. Quarter Wave Plate technology enables clearer visibility even when the viewer is wearing polarized sunglasses.

LG XE4F outdoor displays are IP56 certified as waterproof and weatherproof, guarding against the effects of the sun, rain, snow, dust and wind. And they are IK10 certified helping to assure protection from external impacts. Designed for excellent reliability in various climates and seasons, the LG XE4F series features a high operating temperature range from -22°F to 122°F.

The XE4F series is designed to deliver outstanding user convenience with LG's webOS Signage 4.0 smart platform. The new 55-inch model 55XE4F and 49-inch 49XE4F join other LG outdoor digital signage displays, the 75-inch 75XE3C and 49-inch 49XEB3E models based on the LG webOS Signage 3.0 platform.

Visitors to LG's booth at InfoComm 2019 in Orlando (June 12-14, Orange County Convention Center, West Level 2, Booth #2525) will experience first-hand LG's broad lineup. For more information on LG's commercial display portfolio, please visit http://www.lgsolutions.com/.

About LG Electronics USA Business Solutions

The LG Electronics USA Business Solutions division serves commercial display customers in the U.S. lodging and hospitality, digital signage, systems integration, healthcare, education, government and industrial markets. Based in Lincolnshire, Ill., with its dedicated engineering and customer support team, LG Electronics USA Business Solutions delivers business-to-business technology solutions tailored to the particular needs of business environments. LG Electronics USA Inc., based in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., is the North American subsidiary of LG Electronics Inc., a $54 billion global force in consumer electronics, mobile communications, home appliances and air solutions. LG is a 2019 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year-Sustained Excellence. For more information, please visit www.LGSolutions.com.

