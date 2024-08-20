LG OFFERS BACK-TO-SCHOOL SAVINGS WITH EXCLUSIVE DEALS ON TOP-RATED PRODUCTS

Save Big on LG's Suite of Products including Monitors, Laptops, Audio, Projector, and Accessories

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., Aug. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics USA (LG) announced today its Back-to-School promotions, highlighting a range of discounts on LG monitors, gram laptops, audio products and accessories on LG.com. Starting now through September 8, 2024, consumers can also purchase the award-winning CineBeam Q projector and receive an LG XBOOM XO2 speaker at no additional cost.

Buy More Save More

The LG CineBeam Q projector is a 4K projector designed with a 360-degree rotatable handle and equipped with LG webOS streaming platform, able to support streaming apps such as Prime Video, Disney+, YouTube, and Apple TV, and controllable via the LG ThinQ app. Consumers who purchase the CineBeam Q will be able to receive a complimentary LG XBOOM XO2 portable speaker, valued at $199, with their purchase.

Consumers can save up to 40% with Back-to-School promotions on select LG gram laptops, monitors and more. Additionally, through August 25, 2024, consumers who purchase two eligible items get an extra 10% off, or three or more eligible items for an extra 20% off. 1 Eligible products include LG monitors, laptops, speakers, earbuds and other accessories.2

Bundle Savings with the LG CineBeam Q and Free Portable Speaker

This month also features an exceptional offer on the LG CineBeam Q, which is now available for $999 – $300 off its original price. Consumers who purchase the CineBeam Q will be able to receive a complimentary LG XBOOM XO2 portable speaker, valued at $199, with their purchase. The LG CineBeam Q projector is a 4K projector designed with a 360-degree rotatable handle and equipped with LG webOS streaming platform, able to support streaming apps such as Prime Video, Disney+, YouTube, and Apple TV, and controllable via the LG ThinQ app.

For more details and to shop LG's Back-to-School savings, visit www.LG.com.

