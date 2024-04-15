LG OFFERS EXTRAORDINARY LIFESTYLE EXPERIENCE IN COLLABORATION WITH MOOOI AT MILAN DESIGN WEEK

Moooi's "creative luxury" is immediately apparent in each engaging and elegant display that makes up the memorable exhibit. The Dutch company's curated furniture pieces, lightings, patterns and interior accessories are perfectly paired with a wide range of stylish, premium LG appliances. Among these are the PuriCare™️ AeroFurniture, InstaView™ bottom-freezer refrigerator with MoodUP™, Styler™ clothing management system and Styler ShoeCase. LG's state-of-the-art products and Moooi's designer offerings not only offer convenience and comfort but also create a visually harmonious ensemble that can instantly elevate any indoor space.

Works of Art: LG Home Appliances with Exclusive Moooi Patterns

Following up last year's successful collaboration, LG is introducing even more eye-catching Moooi designs for the PuriCare AeroFurniture at MDW. Moooi's new Silk Bombis patterns, embodying the distinctive appearance and habitat of the silkworm, augment the unashamedly modern styling of LG's table-type air purifier. These patterns infuse the surrounding décor with gorgeous colors and imaginative aesthetics, adding a sense of liveliness.

The LG PuriCare AeroFurniture, with its cutting-edge air purification technologies, convenient functions and a compact, cylindrical form factor, provides cleaner indoor air and a décor-friendly yet highly practical design. In addition to 360-degree air purification for a healthier, more pleasant environment, the AeroFurniture offers a mood lighting feature that allows users to easily alter the ambiance of the room to match their mood or occasion.

Lifestyle Appliances: Harmonizing Design and Tech in an Extraordinary Space

The Milan showcase also puts the spotlight on the evolved design and thoughtful features of groundbreaking LG home appliances, such as the LG InstaView bottom-freezer refrigerator with MoodUP. The impressive new model incorporates an InstaView panel with color-changing LED lighting on its fridge door, and a color-changing MoodUP panel on its freezer door. Users can choose from 438 color combinations for the freezer door and InstaView lighting, giving them considerable scope to customize the fridge's appearance and transform the atmosphere in the kitchen.

Another lifestyle innovation on show in Milan is the LG Styler ShoeCase. The product allows users to display their favorite sneakers as if they were works of art, thanks to its 360-degree rotating turntable and transparent 'display case' panels. The Styler ShoeCase also provides a complete shoe care solution by maintaining the ideal conditions for shoe storage. Visitors can also explore LG's latest Styler, a steam clothing care solution which blend seamlessly into the visually sumptuous LG x Moooi showroom.

"Our collaboration with Moooi at Milan Design Week presents an extraordinary experience where technology and design meet, and seamlessly merge," said Lyu Jae-cheol, president of LG Electronics Home Appliance & Air Solution Company. "Leveraging the best of technology and design, we will continue to deliver advanced innovations tailored to the needs and tastes of each customer."

Moooi's exhibition envisioned by LG is being held during Milan Design Week from April 16-21 at the Salone dei Tessuti, 29 Via S. Gregorio, Milan, Italy.

