LG Offers Insight Into The Positive Impact Of Its Data Innovations And LG ThinQ On Everyday Life

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Nov. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics (LG) offered influential insights into how LG ThinQ, LG's brand for products and services incorporating advanced AI technologies, was looking to provide an enhanced connected living for customers based on its technologies in process automation and IoT data innovations at this year's third annual North American AI & Big Data Expo in Silicon Valley.

Samuel Chang, corporate vice president of LG Silicon Valley Lab, took to the stage with a speech on "Process Automation from IoT Data," where he discussed the importance of using the right platform for business as IoT devices and platforms grow, as well as choosing one that allows true process integration and automation for optimization. He also highlighted how LG was using aggregated IoT data to better understand consumer behaviors and improve product features.

Expanding on LG ThinQ's consumer benefits to offer proactive, personalized, efficient and easy solutions, Chang shared the latest news regarding LG's Proactive Customer Care, a service that uses artificial intelligence to deliver the most advanced, customer service related to product maintenance. Now LG can immediately alert LG appliance owners to potential issues before they happen. This helps to expedite repairs and offers maintenance tips, which saves customers time and money to keep their appliances performing at their best.

Offering an intriguing perspective from one of the world's leading consumer product companies, Chang shared LG's vision of a more connected overall living experience, which allows the company's innovations to improve the quality of life and enable users to stay focused on what matters. Talking about the company's three pillars of AI – "Evolve, Connect, Open," Chang explained how by utilizing IoT data to optimize business processes, LG was improving its AI services to meet customers' needs. Based on this approach, LG ThinQ was working to deliver a combination of personalized solutions, proactive advices, maximum efficiency and intuitive control, LG ThinQ could realize an elevated, more intelligent lifestyle.

Chang also took part in a panel titled "Data and the Customer" alongside Frost Li, growth advisor, formerly with Wish, Mark Burnette, vice president of digital insights at Hitachi, and Dr. Li Gao, technical lead at Lyft. Collectively, they discussed the issues Big Data is helping to solve, what data will be used, how will it be generated and analyzed, as well as how to encourage Big Data innovation to stay ahead of the pack. From a global appliance company point of view, Chang specifically shared how data could be helpful to better provide customers with integrated, customized service.

"LG ThinQ truly elevates the quality of life at home and beyond, so users can live free and stay focused on what matters," said Samuel Chang, corporate vice president, LG Silicon Valley Lab. "The AI & Big Data Expo offered an ideal platform through talks and conversation to share this vision at length with some of the most key players in the industry," he added.

To learn more about LG's innovative, forward-thinking approach to AI, please visit https://www.lg.com/us/lg-thinq for more information.

