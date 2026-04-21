LG ANNOUNCES PRICING AND AVAILABILITY FOR LG OLED EVO W6 WALLPAPER TV, THE WORLD'S THINNEST TRUE WIRELESS OLED TV

Hyper Radiant Color Technology, 4K 165Hz VRR and webOS Multi-AI Platform Define LG's Most Design-Forward OLED TV to Date

News Summary:

LG Electronics announces U.S. pricing and availability for the LG OLED evo W6 Wallpaper TV – the world's thinnest True Wireless OLED TV – with 77-inch model starting at $5,499.99. Pre-orders begin today on LG.com .

. The W6 features a 9mm-thin slim body that mounts flush against any wall; all source connections are managed wirelessly via the Zero Connect Box, which transmits visually lossless 4K video and audio from up to 32 feet away with no cables running to the display.

Powered by the Alpha 11 AI Processor Gen3 and Hyper Radiant Color Technology with Brightness Booster Ultra, the W6 delivers luminance levels up to 3.9x brighter than conventional OLED TVs and carries an industry-first Reflection Free Premium certification.

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics USA today announced pricing and availability for the LG OLED evo W6, the company's thinnest True Wireless OLED TV. First unveiled at CES 2026, the W6 marks the return of LG's iconic Wallpaper TV design, now enhanced with True Wireless technology,1 and wireless 4K connectivity via the Zero Connect Box. The LG OLED evo W6 is available in 77-inch and 83-inch sizes, starting at $5,499.99 with pre-orders beginning today on LG.com.

Wallpaper Design: Cable-Free Installation with Flush-Wall Mounting

LG Electronics USA today announced pricing and availability for the LG OLED evo W6, the company’s thinnest True Wireless OLED TV. The W6 features a 9mm-thin slim body that mounts flush against any wall; all source connections are managed wirelessly via the Zero Connect Box, which transmits visually lossless 4K video and audio from up to 32 feet away with no cables running to the display.

The LG OLED evo W6 is engineered to disappear into its surroundings. Its 9mm-class slim profile and re-engineered wall-mount system eliminates the gap between the display and the wall, creating a true "wallpaper" effect in any living space.

By relocating all input connections to LG's Zero Connect Box – a separate unit that transmits visually lossless 4K video and audio wirelessly from up to 32 feet away – the W6 enables a fully cable-free installation from screen to media source. The result is a display designed to integrate naturally into modern interiors without the visual interruptions of conventional TV setups.

Next-Generation OLED Performance

The W6 is powered by LG's Alpha 11 AI Processor Gen3, which delivers advanced picture and sound optimization through AI-driven processing. At the core of its visual performance is Hyper Radiant Color Technology, 2 which elevates brightness, color accuracy and contrast across a wide range of lighting conditions. With Brightness Booster Ultra, the W6 achieves luminance levels up to 3.9 times brighter3 than conventional OLED displays.

Reflection Free Premium, Perfect Blacks and Perfect Color Certifications

The W6 has earned an industry-first Reflection Free Premium certification, 4 designed to minimize reelected light and support immersive viewing in bright-room environments. Perfect Black5 and Perfect Color6 technologies – both verified by UL Solutions – deliver UL-certified black levels and color consistency in any lighting environment, ensuring depth, accuracy and vibrancy regardless of viewing conditions.

Premium Gaming Performance: 4K 165Hz VVR

The W6 supports 4K resolution at up to 165Hz with variable refresh rate (VRR) technology, NVIDIA G-SYNC compatibility and AMD FreeSync Premium. These features are designed to support ultra-smooth, high-bandwidth gameplay with minimal lag, making the W6 a capable display for competitive gaming as well as cinematic viewing.

webOS Platform: Multi-AI Capabilities and Personalized Discovery

The W6 runs LG's latest webOS platform, delivering personalized user experiences through AI-powered features including Voice ID, Multi-AI integration and an upgraded AI Concierge for intuitive content discovery and navigation.

LG Gallery+: Art and Ambient Display

New for 2026, Gallery+ transforms the W6 into a dynamic digital canvas when not in use as a television. The feature allows users to display curated artwork, personal photos and ambient visuals – taking full advantage of the W6's flush-wall design and OLED picture quality for dual-purpose living space display. The LG OLED evo W6 joins LG's broader 2026 OLED evo lineup alongside the OLED evo G6 and OLED evo C6, offering consumers a range of design-forward and performance-driven displays across multiple series and screen sizes. Together, LG's OLED evo TVs deliver advanced display technologies, wireless innovations and premium form factors designed to suit a variety of living spaces and viewing preferences.

For more information on the full LG OLED evo TV lineup, visit LG.com.

1 Wireless OLED TV refers to connectivity between Zero Connect box and screen. Visually lossless, based on internal test results with ISO/IEC 29170-2 and measurement results may vary depending on connection status.

2 Applies to W6, G6 series (except 97-inch models), and C6 series (applies to 88, 77-inch models).

3 Brightness may vary based on model, screen size and market region. Peak brightness is 3.9times brighter than conventional OLED @3% window by Internal measurements.

4 LG OLED display is certified by Intertek for Reflection free measured to IDMS 11.2.2 sampling-sphere implementation. Applies to W6 and G6 series (except 97, 48-inch models).

5 LG OLED Display is verified by UL for delivering black levels ≤0.24nit up to 500lux, based on IDMS Section 11.5 Ring light reflect measurement.

6 LG OLED Display is verified by UL for delivering color consistency levels >99% up to 500lux, based on IDMS Sections 11.5 Ring light reflect measurement.

About LG Electronics USA

LG Electronics USA Inc., based in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., is the North American subsidiary of LG Electronics Inc., a smart life solutions company with annual global revenues of more than $60 billion. In the United States, LG sells a wide range of innovative home appliances, home entertainment products, commercial displays, air conditioning systems and vehicle components. LG is an 11-time ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year. www.LG.com.

SOURCE LG Electronics USA