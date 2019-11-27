LG OLED TV Black Friday Deals: Lowest Prices Of The Year On Best TVs Of The Year

LG OLED TV C9 Series

55-inch class OLED55C9, $1,499 (originally $2,499)

65-inch class OLED65C9, $2,099 (originally $3,499)

77-inch class OLED77C9, $4,999 (originally $6,999)



LG OLED TV B9 Series

55-inch class OLED55B9, $1,199 (regularly $1,599)

65-inch class OLED65B9, $1,799 (regularly $2,499)

LG OLED TV E9 "Glass" Series

55-inch class OLED55E9, $1,999 (regularly $3,299)

65-inch class OLED65E9, $2,999 (regularly $4,299)

In addition to holiday pricing, consumers in the United States who purchase a new 2019 LG OLED TV from an LG-authorized retailer now through Feb. 9, 2020, are eligible to receive a 12-month subscription to Disney+. Smoothly integrated into LG's webOS smart TV platform, Disney+ can easily be accessed through the Disney+ icon on the LG Home Launcher on compatible devices. To learn more visit LG.com/Disney.

LG, the first to introduce transformative OLED technology to large screen TVs, offers the widest selection of models on the market. Today, more than one million LG OLED TVs have been sold in the United States. Detailed technical reviews from noted experts worldwide have hailed LG OLED as the best TV technology ever, thanks to its unique ability to create its own light. Each of the 8 million-plus pixels can be individually controlled and turned on or completely off resulting in perfect black levels, greater detail in darker areas and no light bleed. Combined with the intense detail of 4K Ultra HD and the ability to render more than 1 billion rich colors, the LG OLED delivers consistent theater-quality pictures to the home from even wide viewing angles.

LG OLED TVs support Apple AirPlay 2 and Apple HomeKit for easy streaming of video and audio content and connectivity to Apple's smart home products. LG OLED TVs feature Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant built-in eliminating the need for additional hardware.2 All 2019 LG OLED TVs include the LG Magic Remote which enables access to both voice assistant platforms and control compatible smart home devices using natural voice commands.

LG OLED E9, C9 and B9 Series TVS are also NVIDIA's G-SYNC Compatible, to deliver the smoothest, most immersive PC gaming experience without the flicker, tearing or stuttering common to most displays.3

For more information on all LG holiday promotions visit lg.com.

155-inch class (54.6 inches measured diagonally), 65-inch class (64.5 inches diagonal), 77-inch class (76.7 inches diagonal)

2Requires separate LG Magic Remote. Service limited to certain languages. Some features require 3rd party service subscription. Amazon Alexa device sold separately.

3Customers can add this new feature by accessing the LG support and updating their compatible TVs' firmware with the latest version posted on that support site. Release dates will vary by region.

