LG OPENS BOSTON HVAC TRAINING ACADEMY, PROVIDING VITAL HEAT PUMP EDUCATION TO CONTRACTORS

Facility Will Empower New England Professionals Through Hands-On Training with Advanced All-Electric HVAC Systems, Paving Way for Decarbonization

BOSTON, May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Air Conditioning Technologies USA, a leader in the heating, ventilation and air-conditioning industry, has opened the doors of its newest HVAC Training Academy outside of Boston. The new facility underscores LG's commitment to increasing adoption of more sustainable HVAC products across the residential and commercial sectors.

LG Air Conditioning Technologies Senior Vice President and General Manager, Steve Scarbrough, and Vice President of Operations, Darren Gibula, celebrate the opening of LG’s newest HVAC Training Academy outside of Boston, providing vital heat pump education to contractors. (Photo courtesy of LG Electronics USA) LG Air Conditioning Technologies USA’s newest HVAC training facility offers New England professionals hands-on training with advanced all-electric HVAC systems, helping to pave the way for decarbonization. (Photo courtesy of LG Electronics USA)

The latest of five Training Academies across the country, the Massachusetts facility will provide immersive lectures and hands-on lab experiences led by LG's seasoned instructors. This includes in-depth training on LG's heat pump technologies, such as the Inverter Heat Pump Water Heater and R32 Monobloc Air-to-Water Heat Pump.

"Heat pump technology will be a key driver of building decarbonization, and contractor training is critical to making this market transformation a reality," said Steve Scarbrough, senior vice president and general manager of LG Air Conditioning Technologies, LG Electronics USA. "It was important for our latest academy to be in Massachusetts to support the state's new heat pump adoption goals and help homeowners and building managers reap the benefits of robust incentive programs like Mass Save, even during the hottest summers and coldest winters."

The Boston-area facility will serve as a hub for industry trade professionals across New England to learn about the latest HVAC technologies available, sharpen their installation and maintenance skills, and ultimately deliver better product recommendations and services to their customers. The facility is scheduled to host thousands of training courses in its first year, guiding professionals through a spectrum of topics, spanning both the residential and commercial sectors, including installation, software evaluation, and best practices for servicing LG air solutions products. The courses are designed to cover technical installation and service training, with an emphasis on ducted and duct-free, VRF, heat pump water heater and control solutions.

Recognizing the industry's demand for more proficient specialists, LG is investing in further developing academies across the country to help bring training to an increasing number of professionals throughout the United States, elevating the education of the upcoming wave of contractors while empowering existing experts to hone their skills and deepen their knowledge of new HVAC technologies. This also includes 59 associate academies across the country and online training offerings for professionals who are unable to attend in person.

The academy's onsite lab will feature a range of LG heat pump products, including the Air-to-Water Heat Pump and ArtCool Mirror; several Multi V™ commercial air- and water-cooled outdoor units and a variety of indoor units, such as the High Temperature Hydro Kit; the Split Compact M3 dedicated outdoor air system (DOAS); Multi-Position Vertical Air Handling Unit (AHU) and other ENERGY STAR® certified systems. LG's Energy Storage System equipment is also included in the training curriculum.

LG's residential Home 8 ESS is a next-generation, all-in-one solution that enables homeowners to manage energy, provide backup power, and reduce dependence on the electric grid. The Home 8 ESS can be incorporated into a complete smart home environment with LG appliances and HVAC systems and can be managed by LG's ThinQ monitoring and control app to delegate how, where and when the unit is used to maximize energy efficiency.

The academy plans to evolve over the year, offering further training courses based on the changing industry landscape, new product solutions, and the needs of distributor associates and contractors. Amenities at the facility include meeting rooms, a gym, a café, an auditorium, and a conference room.

LG's latest HVAC Training Academy, located at One Research Drive, Suite 110B, Westborough, Mass., was officially unveiled on May 15, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony attended by dozens of local industry leaders and professionals.

The Boston facility joins four other LG Training Academies located in Dallas; New Jersey; Orange County, Calif.; and Alpharetta, Ga. As an ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year and a proud member of the Building Decarbonization Coalition, LG views contractor education generally and these academies specifically as keys to the electrification movement in the United States.

