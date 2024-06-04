SIMPLYDWELL HOMES INKS DEAL WITH LG PRO BUILDER TO BRING AWARD-WINNING APPLIANCES TO FLORIDA HOMEBUYERS

Newest Manatee County Development to Exclusively Offer America's Most Reliable Line of Appliances

PARRISH, Fla., June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Pro Builder, a division of LG Electronics USA, has signed a three-year agreement with Florida-based SimplyDwell Homes, delivering America's most reliable line of appliances to their homebuyers, including at its new Broadleaf community in Parrish, Fla. Considered one of the hottest new homebuilders in Manatee County, SimplyDwell Homes is a newly formed business unit of Neal Communities, the region's largest private homebuilder.

SimplyDwell Homes’ collaboration with LG Pro Builder will equip homes with America’s most reliable line of appliances, including premium kitchen and laundry innovations. SimplyDwell Homes

Located off Golf Course Road in Parrish, Broadleaf marks the first planned community from SimplyDwell Homes with a focus on attainable housing price points. Featuring more than 250 homes at buildout, the project is scheduled to be completed over the next three years. The walkable neighborhood will include a dog park, pavilions, event lawn, kids' play areas and attractive landscaping, and it offers convenient access to U.S. 301 and State Road 64.

Homes will feature the core line of ENERGY STAR® certified kitchen and laundry appliances from the famous LG brand, bringing cutting-edge technologies, unique products and stylish design to each family. These include refrigerators, ranges, dishwashers along with washers and dryers.

"At LG Pro Builder, we deliver award-winning reliability, thoughtful design and innovation at every price point and are pleased to partner with SimplyDwell to offer outstanding value to their buyers," said Guy Minnix, head of the LG Pro Builder division of LG Electronics USA. "LG Pro Builder adds more value to any home construction project through unbeatable product quality, proving that style, technology, efficiency and reliability can coexist in builds of all sizes and scales."

SimplyDwell Homes President Jag Rupnarain, said, "SimplyDwell's focus is on providing a reliable and high-quality experience for our customers which dovetails perfectly with the offering from LG Pro Builder, enabling us to offer unparalleled value that consumers recognize and appreciate. Homes with LG appliances are full of outstanding design and industry-leading technology that seamlessly integrate into a family's daily life – ideal for our new Broadleaf neighborhood."

Minnix added that LG Pro Builder's signature advantage is "our ability to help our customers like SimplyDwell build the good life by combining dedicated service with unparalleled quality to deliver appliances that rank number one in consumer preference and provide peace of mind through warranty protection."

For more information on LG's full suite of products for the professional market visit www. lgprobuilder.com. For more information on SimplyDwell Homes and its various developments, visit www.SimplyDwellHomes.com.

About LG Electronics USA

LG Electronics USA, Inc., based in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., is the North American subsidiary of LG Electronics, Inc., a $60 billion-plus global innovator in technology and manufacturing. In the United States, LG sells a wide range of innovative home appliances, home entertainment products, commercial displays, air conditioning systems, energy solutions and vehicle components. LG is an 11-time ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year. www.LG.com.

About LG Pro Builder

LG Pro Builder, is the division of LG Electronics USA that brings the company's broad portfolio of home appliances to building and design professionals nationwide. From custom, high-end homes to single- and multi-family dwellings with different styles, functions and budgets, LG Pro Builder takes projects to the next level with best-in-class technology and innovations that enable homebuilders to incorporate the right appliances for every buyer imaginable. Made up of dedicated sales and service teams with extensive builder-specific experience, LG Pro Builder also offers access to the broad LG portfolio of builder-centric products beyond appliances including advanced HVAC systems, heat pump water heaters, energy storage systems, EV chargers and consumer electronics.

About SimplyDwell Homes

SimplyDwell Homes, based in Lakewood Ranch, Fla., was established in 2023 by Southwest Florida's largest and most established locally owned and operated private builder, Neal Communities, to provide an attainable new home option for budget-conscious buyers. SimplyDwell Homes is committed to simplifying the home buying process by offering high quality, move-in ready new construction homes in Manatee, Sarasota and Lee counties. For more information, visit www.SimplyDwellHomes.com.

