LG OUTFITS 2024 'NEW AMERICAN HOME' WITH SMART LIFE SOLUTIONS

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Advanced HVAC solutions, smart home appliances and consumer electronics from LG Electronics are delivering high performance, unparalleled home connectivity, enhanced convenience and energy efficiency to The New American Home® ( TNAH ®), official show home of the 2024 NAHB International Builders' Show® (IBS). The National Association of Home Builders (NAHB) chose LG as Platinum Partner for this year's featured "Net Zero" luxury home in the Nevada desert outside of Las Vegas.

LG outfits the 2024 'New American Home" (TNAH®) with advanced HVAC solutions, home appliances and consumer electronics for Official IBS 2024 Net-Zero Showcase Home. The TNAH features advanced heat pump HVAC systems and controls from LG Air Conditioning Technologies USA that complement the home's high-end design while driving energy efficiency throughout all seasons. Powering the laundry room with the ultimate clean is the LG Styler Steam Closet that refreshes, deodorizes and sanitizes hard-to-wash items and fabrics, combined with he LG Mega Capacity Smart Front Load Washer and Dryer that delivers a complete clean in under 30 minutes.

Built and designed by Sun West Custom Homes , TNAH is a desert-contemporary masterpiece located in the upscale luxury home community of Ascaya in Henderson, Nev. This incredible 7,722-square-foot home, nestled in the foothills of this desert retreat, not only boasts scenic views of the Las Vegas Skyline, but also incorporates the resort lifestyle at home. The unique design of the home was inspired by the beautiful landscape and abundant light. By incorporating a variety of color schemes, Sun West Custom Homes captured the relaxed ambiance of a "Tulum Resort" in the desert.

This show home is 41st edition of TNAH and another example of how this program continues to be on the cutting-edge of innovation, technology and energy efficiency. The Sun West design team worked with their building partners to produce a home that incorporates energy and material-saving strategies from design through construction, showcasing how any home can be transformed into a high-performance, high-tech space when integrating the latest building techniques and product innovations to reduce energy consumption, increase efficiency and enhance daily life.

LG smart life solutions featured in TNAH 2024 – from heat-pump-enabled laundry and home comfort systems to efficient TVs, induction cooking and ENERGY STAR® certified appliances – reflect LG's commitment to environmental sustainability and underscore the company's support for builders' increasing focus on high-performance homes.

According to Two Trails Inc. COO Drew Smith, who served as energy consultant and National Green Building Standard Master Verifier for TNAH 2024, "This year's home is one of the most efficient in IBS show home program history and boasts an impressive negative 45 (-45) rating on the HERS (Home Energy Rating Score) Index, the industry standard by which a home's energy efficiency is measured; by point of comparison, a home built to code scores a HERS Index rating of 100, while a net zero energy home scores zero – making this year's project incredibly efficient."

TNAH 2024 is designed to exceed the requirements for certification to the Emerald level of the National Green Building Standard™. The home has also been awarded the EPA ENERGY STAR® for Homes as well as the EPA's Indoor airPLUS certifications. "This efficiency level is due to in part to the incorporation of LG's highly efficient portfolio of advanced VRF (Variable Refrigerant Flow) HVAC technology and ENERGY STAR appliances," Smith said.

Advanced Heat Pump Air Conditioning Technologies for Efficient Comfort and Control

TNAH features advanced heat pump HVAC systems and controls from LG Air Conditioning Technologies USA that complement the home's unique design characteristics and drive efficiency. Multiple high efficiency heat pump-enabled LG Multi F outdoor units are connected to several LG Vertical Air Handler units that offer discrete and flexible installation. They effortlessly enhance the high-end design of the home while ensuring homeowner comfort in all seasons, from the high desert's cool winter nights to Nevada's blistering summer heat.

The home also features award-winning LG Art Cool™ high efficiency duct-free indoor units that feature a sleek appealing look and provide comfort year round. Wall indoor units are a great option where ducting is hard to route, and with minimal clearance around the unit, they provide flexible installation options, while producing low sound and air louver adjustability.

Convenience and Design from America's Most Reliable Appliances for Better Life at Home

Smart LG appliances in TNAH 2024 deliver added convenience with advanced technologies and come equipped with elevated design and sleek styling packages. A number of connected home appliance innovations from the new LG Pro Builder division are featured:

LG Styler Steam Closet (model S3MFBN): Located in the owner's suite closet and main laundry are LG Stylers that refresh, deodorize and sanitize with the gentle power of steam – no chemicals needed. This product features room for three hangers and an additional pants hanger in the door for perfect creases – no plumbing required.

Located in the owner's suite closet and main laundry are LG Stylers that refresh, deodorize and sanitize with the gentle power of steam – no chemicals needed. This product features room for three hangers and an additional pants hanger in the door for perfect creases – no plumbing required. LG WashTower TM (model WKHC202HBA ): Located in the owner's suite closet, the LG WashTower features a heat pump ventless dryer, which extracts moisture and recycles heated air for more energy-efficient drying. Additionally, with its Allergience ® wash cycle, it's certified by the Asthma and Allergy Association for using steam to remove up to 95 percent of common allergens such as dust, pet dander and pollen from clothing.

Located in the owner's suite closet, the LG WashTower features a heat pump ventless dryer, which extracts moisture and recycles heated air for more energy-efficient drying. Additionally, with its Allergience ® wash cycle, it's certified by the Asthma and Allergy Association for using steam to remove up to 95 percent of common allergens such as dust, pet dander and pollen from clothing. LG Mega Capacity Smart Front Load Washer and Dryer (models WM6700HBA and DLGX6701B): Located in the laundry room are the are dual laundry systems including the ENERGY STAR® certified TurboWash front-load washer that delivers a complete clean in just 30 minutes while the dryer uses TurboSteam® to instantly refresh fabrics. Also, with the LG ThinQ app, homeowners can start and stop wash cycles remotely, get notifications when laundry is done and receive helpful reminders about scheduled maintenance.

Additionally, the chef's kitchen designed for five-star cooking and entertainment features luxury appliances – advanced pro-style rangetops, wall ovens, the industry-first 48-inch built-in French door refrigerator, column refrigerators, undercounter refrigerators, wine refrigerators and more – from LG's fast-growing luxury brand, Signature Kitchen Suite . (See separate news release.)

Immersive Entertainment Experience from LG Smart OLED TVs and Micro LED Display

Bringing an unparalleled, immersive home entertainment experience to TNAH 2024 are OLED TVs from LG Electronics, selected by the NAHB and the home designers as exclusive consumer electronics partner. From the 97-inch LG OLED TV in the Great Room, to the Man Cave's 83-inch model, from 65-inch units in the bedrooms and casita to the wet bar's 55-inch set, LG Electronics' "Gallery Design" OLED G evo TVs are featured throughout TNAH.

Known throughout the industry as the pinnacle of premium television technology, LG OLED TVs offer perfect black and vibrant color for impressive picture quality. These state-of-the-art 4K UHD TVs deliver a jaw-dropping 8.3 million individually lit pixels for unmatched picture and colors. Not to be outdone – and taking TNAH's entertainment to the next level – the 136-inch LG MAGNIT MicroLED luxury residential display offers an extraordinary home cinema and digital art experience.

Registered 2024 IBS and KBIS attendees may tour the home during the show hours from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Feb. 27-29. Complimentary shuttle buses are provided and will depart every half hour from the Las Vegas Convention Center. For more information, visit www.TNAH.com .

