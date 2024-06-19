LG PRO BUILDER BRINGS NEW LEVELS OF INNOVATION, EFFICIENCY AND SERVICE TO WEST COAST HOMEBUILDERS

At PCBC 2024, New Division Demonstrates America's Most Reliable Line of Appliances, Spotlights Electrification, Smart Life Solutions for Homes of All Sizes and Scales

ANAHEIM, Calif., June 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics USA, a leader in integrated solutions for today's homebuilders, returns to the Pacific Coast Builders Conference (PCBC), the premier event for the California Building Industry Association in partnership with Leading Builders of America, June 19-20 at the Anaheim Convention Center. Led by the newly-launched LG Pro Builder division, the company is helping West Coast homebuilders embrace electrification with energy-efficient products from across its portfolio of award-winning appliance brands along with advanced HVAC solutions tailored for modern builders and homeowners.

LG Pro Builder offers a wide range of high-quality products that cater to diverse builder and homeowner preferences, featuring LG’s core line of laundry and kitchen appliances known for their reliability and leading-edge technology. LG Pro Builder integrates premier technologies and innovations for enhanced, luxury living, including the new Transitional Series from Signature Kitchen Suite debuting this summer.

LG Pro Builder: Building the Good Life with America's Most Reliable Line of Appliances

Launched earlier this year, LG Pro Builder, a division of LG Electronics USA, consists of specialized sales and service teams with extensive builder-specific experience, bringing LG's comprehensive portfolio of home appliances and smart life solutions to the forefront of home construction projects. Beyond appliances, LG Pro Builder also offers access across the broad LG portfolio of builder-centric products, including advanced HVAC systems, heat pump water heaters, energy storage systems, EV chargers, consumer electronics and more.

Dedicated to enhancing collaboration with builders and designers across the United States, LG Pro Builder offers three distinct appliance brand portfolios – LG, LG STUDIO and Signature Kitchen Suite – all on display at PCBC – delivering award-winning reliability, design and technology at various price points:

LG's core line of kitchen and laundry appliances, known for reliability and cutting-edge technology, enhances millions of American homes.

The high-end LG STUDIO brand offers elevated design and impeccable details for dream homes.

The luxury Signature Kitchen Suite brand drives innovation with top-tier built-in appliances and advanced technology. New for 2024 is the Transitional Series of products, a new line catering to the increasing consumer preference for transitional and contemporary kitchen designs. It reflects a strategic fusion of bold sophistication, high-quality craftmanship and innovative technology.

"From custom luxury homes to single- and multi-family dwellings, LG Pro Builder elevates every project with best-in-class technology and innovations," said Guy Minnix, head of the LG Pro Builder division of LG Electronics USA. "At PCBC, we're demonstrating how homebuilders can incorporate the perfect appliances for every style, function, and budget, ensuring an exceptional living experience for every buyer imaginable."

This extensive range of products and solutions enables homebuilders to integrate cutting-edge technologies and innovations into their projects, ensuring enhanced functionality, energy efficiency and convenience for homeowners. By providing a wide array of high-quality, reliable products, LG Pro Builder supports the diverse preferences of builders and their homeowners with smart life solutions that help create modern, sustainable and connected living spaces.

Minnix said LG Pro Builder's signature advantage is "our ability to help our B2B customers build the good life by combining dedicated service with exceptional quality to deliver appliances that rank high in consumer preference and provide peace of mind through warranty protection. Plus, LG's keen consumer insights and undeniable reputation at retail coupled with our service standards will help builder partners keep up with the growing diversity of homebuyers."

A Focus on Efficiency: Innovations for Greener Building, Eco-Friendly Living

LG's booth at PCBC will feature a comprehensive range of products supporting the company's goal of promoting home electrification. Highlights include the industry's first ENERGY STAR® certified induction cooktops and ranges from LG, LG STUDIO and Signature Kitchen Suite. These cooking solutions meet the new ENERGY STAR specifications for residential electric cooking products, as confirmed by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

LG's presence at PCBC aligns with California's ambitious goals for heat pump adoption. The company is an active participant in the California Heat Pump Partnership, working with the California Energy Commission to support the state's goal of installing 6 million electric heat pumps by 2030. At PCBC 2024, LG will present an array of ENERGY STAR certified heat pump-enabled products, including:

The new Compact Single Unit LG WashTower™ with Center Control™, featuring a 2.4-cubic-foot Front Load Washer and a 4.2-cubic-foot Electric Ventless HeatPump™ Dryer.

The award-winning All-in-One WashCombo™ offers a complete wash and dry cycle in as little as two hours 1 and uses up to 60 percent less energy 2 . LG's Inverter HeatPump™ technology ensures quiet operation and maximum efficiency.

and uses up to 60 percent less energy . LG's Inverter HeatPump™ technology ensures quiet operation and maximum efficiency. High-efficiency heat pump HVAC systems from LG Air Conditioning Technologies, which seamlessly integrate with home designs to enhance energy efficiency. The Multi F Inverter Heat Pump Outdoor Unit uses LGRED° technology to deliver optimal heating and cooling across diverse climates and geographical locations. The high efficiency wall mounted units are currently LG's most energy-efficient line of heat pump duct-free products and available in 9,000, 12,000, and 18,000 Btu/h capacities.

The LG Inverter Heat Pump Water Heater, combining heat pump technology with smart controls to provide energy-efficient hot water solutions. With a robust set of high-performance features and trailblazing design, LG's ENERGY STAR certified Inverter Heat Pump Water heater uses up to 70 percent less energy than a standard model, according to the EPA.

A proud longtime member of the California business community, LG Electronics' major presence in the Golden State includes the LG North American Innovation Center in Santa Clara, the LG Business Innovation Center in Los Angeles, and the LG Experience & Design Center in Napa.

To learn more about LG Electronics and LG Pro Builder products for the professional market, visit LG at PCBC (Booth #921) or LGProBuilder.com.

1 Based on independent testing in Wash+Dry cycle with Dryer on Energy Saver mode, 10 lb. DOE standard load (October 2023). Cycle time may vary depending on load type/weight.

2 Up to 60% less energy compared to similarly-sized vented LG dryers. (November 2023)

