LG PRO BUILDER PORTFOLIO EXPANDED WITH 'LG SIGNATURE' PREMIUM DESIGN-DRIVEN APPLIANCES

Strategic Addition Expands Homebuilder Access to High-End Design Options

LG Pro Builder expands its portfolio with the addition of LG SIGNATURE, increasing homebuilder access to premium, design-driven appliance solutions backed by LG's service and support infrastructure.

The evolution of LG SIGNATURE strengthens LG Pro Builder's offering alongside LG and SKS, enabling builders and designers to specify across entry, premium and luxury tiers to meet diverse performance, design and lifestyle needs.

The expanded portfolio supports greater personalization and design differentiation for residential projects, reinforcing LG Pro Builder's position as a comprehensive partner to the building and design community.

ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LG SIGNATURE, the premium line from home appliance leader LG Electronics, has unveiled new collections to expand the lineup for the LG Pro Builder division portfolio. The collections strengthen the company's ability to support homebuilders, designers and construction professionals with personalized appliance solutions backed by dedicated service and support.

LG Pro Builder offers a vast portfolio of home appliances solutions ranging from single- and multi-family projects to high-end custom dwellings, as the division of LG Electronics USA focused on the building and design community. With the new evolution of LG SIGNATURE, LG Pro Builder further strengthens its tiered portfolio. The renowned LG brand (America's most reliable and #1 home appliances*) provides a trusted foundation while SKS supports the luxury, culinary-driven built-in appliance tier. The continued evolution of LG SIGNATURE further expands LG Pro Builder with distinct premium offerings, categorized by refined design and advanced intelligence. Together, the expanded portfolio enables builders to address diverse styles, performance needs, and budgets for all homeowners.

LG SIGNATURE: Redefining Premium Living

LG SIGNATURE represents LG's vision for premium home appliances, combining refined minimal design with advanced performance and next-generation intelligence. At the 2026 Kitchen & Bath Industry Show (KBIS), LG will showcase an extended LG SIGNATURE lineup featuring elevated design, personalized user experiences and technology advancements across three design collections including:

Seamless : Designed to fit seamlessly into the kitchen, integrating flush panels, concealed controls and quiet intelligence for an uninterrupted aesthetic.

: Designed to fit seamlessly into the kitchen, integrating flush panels, concealed controls and quiet intelligence for an uninterrupted aesthetic. Iconic : Timeless design defined by sculptural forms, refined proportions and distinctive metal accents. Supports professional-level cooking with everyday reliability, while maintaining an elevated look.

: Timeless design defined by sculptural forms, refined proportions and distinctive metal accents. Supports professional-level cooking with everyday reliability, while maintaining an elevated look. Tailored: Customizable design elements that allow homeowners and designers to personalize the kitchen experience while upholding advanced aesthetic, craftmanship and performance standards.

Showcasing Premium Design Solutions for Builders

LG Pro Builder equips builders with best-in-class technology and support to elevate residential projects at every level. In addition to offering the industry's broadest assortment of ENERGY STAR® certified appliances, the program provides access to LG's broader portfolio of builder-centric solutions, including advanced HVAC systems, heat pump and tankless water heaters, and consumer electronics, all backed by dedicated sales and service teams and a nationwide distribution network.

"Builders today are being asked to deliver more personalization, performance and design differentiation than ever before," said Guy Minnix, head of the LG Pro Builder division at LG Electronics USA. "Expanding our portfolio with the new LG SIGNATURE collections completes our tiered portfolio with LG and SKS, empowering our partners to specify appliances that align with modern homeowners, while maintaining the service, scale and reliability builders expect from LG."

Attendees of KBIS 2026 and IBS 2026 can experience LG's latest innovations at booth #W2100 or explore the full LG Pro Builder portfolio at www.lgprobuilder.com

*#1 Appliance Brand in the US I Source: OpenBrand MindShare (AHAM Core 6) 2024-2025

About LG Electronics USA

LG Electronics USA Inc., based in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., is the North American subsidiary of LG Electronics Inc., a smart life solutions company with annual global revenues of more than $60 billion. In the United States, LG sells a wide range of innovative home appliances, home entertainment products, commercial displays, air conditioning systems and vehicle components. LG is an 11-time ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year. www.LG.com.

About LG Pro Builder

LG Pro Builder, is the division of LG Electronics USA that brings the company's broad portfolio of home appliances to building and design professionals nationwide. From custom, high-end homes to single- and multi-family dwellings with different styles, functions and budgets, LG Pro Builder takes projects to the next level with best-in-class technology and innovations that enable homebuilders to incorporate the right appliances for every buyer imaginable. Made up of dedicated sales and service teams with extensive builder-specific experience, LG Pro Builder also offers access to the broad LG portfolio of builder-centric products beyond appliances including advanced HVAC systems, heat pump water heaters, consumer electronics and more.

