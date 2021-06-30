LG QNED MiniLED TV Makes U.S. Debut; Sets New Standard For LCD Picture Quality

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics USA announced pricing and availability of its newest and most premium LCD TV lineup of QNED MiniLED TVs. Thanks to LG's state-of-the-art Quantum Dot NanoCell Color and MiniLED backlight technologies, the 2021 TVs deliver a stunning viewing experience with brilliantly bright colors and a higher contrast ratio for deeper blacks.

LG 8K QNED Mini LED LG Electronics USA announced pricing and availability of its newest and most premium LCD TV lineup of QNED MiniLED TVs.

The U.S. lineup consists of 8K QNED99 and 4K QNED90 series models in screen sizes ranging from 65- 86 inches 2 and will begin rolling out in July at select LG-authorized retailers nationwide and later via LG.com.

2021 LG QNED MiniLED TVs QNED90 Series (4K) 86QNED90UPA 86-inch class (85.7 inches diagonal) $3,999 Available July 2021 75QNED90UPA 75-inch class (74.5 inches diagonal) $2,999 Available July 2021 65QNED90UPA 65-inch class (64.5 inches diagonal) $1,999 Available July 2021 QNED99 Series (8K) 86QNED99UPA 86-inch class (85.7 inches diagonal) $6,499 Available May 2021 75QNED99UPA 75-inch class (74.5 inches diagonal) $4,799 Available July 2021 65QNED99UPA 65-inch class (64.5 inches diagonal) $3,499 Available July 2021

Featuring LG's Quantum Dot NanoCell color technology, LG QNED MiniLED ushers in a new era in LCD TV picture quality with richer and more accurate colors for immersive viewing. Certified by international product testing agency Intertek for providing 100 percent color volume3 and color consistency4, LG QNED MiniLED TVs display color more accurately across a wide viewing angle, ensuring everyone in the room can enjoy the ultimate in LCD picture quality.

The bigger the screen, the smaller the details need to be. LG QNED MiniLED TV packs smaller LEDs into the backlight compared to other similarly-sized TV screens, increasing brightness and dimming zones. For example, LG's 86-inch 8K TV (model 86QNED99UPA) is backlit by approximately 30,000 LED lights arranged to create about 2,500 local dimming zones to deliver superior contrast ratio compared to LCD TVs which do not use MiniLED backlight systems. Deeper blacks and greater details within dark areas create a heightened sense of depth that makes images seem more realistic.

For more information on LG QNED MiniLED TVs, visit lg.com.

2 Availability of sizes may vary by market.

3 Display Color Gamut Volume (CGV) is equivalent or exceeds the CGV of the DCI-P3 color space as verified independently by Intertek.

4 Third-party testing conducted by Intertek showed the color consistency of the display is 100% based on CIE dE 2000 color difference metric calculated for 18 MacBeth color patches at +/- 30-degrees off axis. Color difference (Delta-E) value was less than 2 for each of the 18 non-grey color patches.

About LG Electronics USA

LG Electronics USA, Inc., based in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., is the North American subsidiary of LG Electronics, Inc., a $56 billion global innovator in technology and manufacturing. In the United States, LG sells a wide range of innovative home appliances, home entertainment products, mobile phones, commercial displays, air conditioning systems, solar energy solutions and vehicle components. LG is a seven-time ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year. The "Life's Good" marketing theme encompasses how LG is dedicated to people's happiness by exceeding expectations today and tomorrow. www.LG.com.

SOURCE LG Electronics USA

Related Links

www.ogilvypr.com

