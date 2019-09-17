LG Raises A Glass To Industry's First-Ever 'Craft Ice' Refrigerators With NYC Pop-Up Bar

NEW YORK, Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics USA is throwing the ultimate home entertainment-themed party with a multi-room pop-up bar in New York City this week (Sept. 19-22) and inviting guests to raise a glass to the industry's first-ever refrigerator to produce large, slow-melting ice: the LG InstaView™ Door-in-Door® Refrigerators with Craft Ice.™

LG Electronics USA is throwing the ultimate home entertainment-themed party with a multi-room pop-up bar in New York City this week (Sept. 19-22) and inviting guests to raise a glass to the industry’s first-ever refrigerator to produce large, slow-melting ice: the LG InstaView™ Door-in-Door® Refrigerators with Craft Ice.™ (PRNewsfoto/LG Electronics USA) Along with cooling and styling upgrades, the new LG InstaView Refrigerators are the first and only to produce automatically three custom types of ice: slow-melting, round LG Craft Ice in the freezer drawer, and cubed and crushed ice in the door. (PRNewsfoto/LG Electronics USA) The Craft Ice House features four distinct home settings – a family room, garden patio, whiskey library and game room – with each demonstrating how LG InstaView Refrigerators are the ultimate home entertaining advantage. (PRNewsfoto/LG Electronics USA)

Along with cooling and styling upgrades, the new LG InstaView Refrigerators are the first and only to produce automatically three custom types of ice: slow-melting, round LG Craft Ice in the freezer drawer, and cubed and crushed ice in the door. And with LG's new measured water dispenser, consumers can expertly create the perfect drink right at home – from craft cocktails and whiskey to lemonade and iced coffee.

At the "The Craft Ice House by LG," guests can experience first-hand how LG InstaView Refrigerators with Craft Ice take home entertaining to the next level while enjoying artfully crafted (and complimentary) cocktails and mocktails created by leading local mixologists featuring LG's exclusive Craft Ice, along with live music, games and an epic cocktail competition between two iconic ices: Vanilla Ice and Ice-T.

The Craft Ice House features four distinct home settings – a family room, garden patio, whiskey library and game room – with each demonstrating how LG InstaView Refrigerators are the ultimate home entertaining advantage. And to tackle cleanup, LG QuadWash™ dishwashers with TrueSteam® will be on hand, eliminating water spots on glassware by up to 60 percent.*

"No matter the type of gathering you're hosting, LG's InstaView Refrigerators with Craft Ice can help you take home entertaining to the next level – bringing tools typically found at an upscale bar right to your kitchen," said David VanderWaal, senior vice president of marketing, LG Electronics USA. "From our industry-leading home appliances – hailed by consumers time and time again for their performance and reliability – to our best-in-class electronics like LG OLED TVs and mobile devices, only LG can help you entertain like a pro at home from start to finish."

Throughout the weekend, guests are invited to make themselves at home and enjoy artfully crafted libations by top mixologists like Pernod Ricard's national mixologist, Jane Danger (beverage director, Mother of Pearl), Elliot Clark ("Apartment Bartender"), Stacie Grissom (blogger behind "Garden Cocktail"), and Rael Petit (food & beverage manager, Tribeca Grand Hotel). All will be on hand to show guests how to up their cocktail game at home with Craft Ice from the new LG InstaView Refrigerators.

The Craft Ice House will feature a series of programming with opportunities for guests to join:

Grand Opening Event and "The Ultimate Ice Off": Thursday, Sept. 19

LG will open its doors with a private launch event for VIPs and select consumers. In addition to live cocktail mixology demonstrations and sampling, guests will be treated to "The Ultimate Ice Off" – an epic drink competition between Vanilla Ice and Ice-T, two of the most iconic "ices" of all time. Using LG's spherical Craft Ice, the two celebrities will go head-to-head in a mixology competition hosted by New York radio personality Angie Martinez to win the title.

Sofar Sounds Intimate Concert: Friday, Sept. 20

On Friday evening, The Craft Ice House by LG will be transformed into an intimate home concert experience where three secret acts will play in partnership with Sofar Sounds NYC. For a chance to win exclusive tickets, visit Sofar Sound's website to enter.

Fun for the Entire Family: Saturday, Sept. 21 (11 a.m. – 6 p.m.)

11 a.m. – 4 p.m. :

: Open fully to the public all day, guests can relax in any of the four LG rooms and sample alcoholic and non-alcoholic cocktails, hang out in the garden to build a DIY terrarium bar, or stop by the kitchen for spin-art cookie decorating.



Starting at 1 p.m. , former NFL starting tight-end Martellus Bennett will lead a children's story time session as he reads from his popular Hey A.J. series.

, former NFL starting tight-end will lead a children's story time session as he reads from his popular series. 2 p.m. – 5 p.m. :

Visitors can experience " Garnish in the Garden," a hands-on session with Garden Cocktail blogger Stacie Grissom during which she'll teach guests how to perfectly garnish cocktails and mocktails alike.

Garnish in the Garden," a hands-on session with Garden Cocktail blogger during which she'll teach guests how to perfectly garnish cocktails and mocktails alike. 4 p.m. – 6 p.m. :

For LG Happy Hour, Rael Petit (of The Tribeca Grand Hotel) will demo "All about Bitters," a lesson about how to use bitters to top off any signature cocktail.

Consumers are invited to RSVP here to attend.

The Ultimate Dance Party with Craft Ice (8 p.m.– close)

To cap off Saturday's full day of consumer programming, the evening portion plays host to the ultimate house dance party. Guests are invited to experience the helpful home entertaining features of LG's InstaView Refrigerators with Craft Ice, while enjoying deliciously crafted drinks and music to help dance the night away. Consumers are invited to RSVP here to attend.

For more about the newest LG InstaView Refrigerators with Craft Ice, visit www.LGCraftIce.com.

"LG" and the LG logo are trademarks of LG Corp. Other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners. Craft Ice is a trademark of LG Electronics USA.

*Percent in water spot reduction compared to comparable LG non-steam dishwasher on delicate wash cycle. Results may vary by model. Results based on test with LG LDF7774ST as of Feb. 2018.

About LG Electronics USA

LG Electronics USA, Inc., based in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., is the North American subsidiary of LG Electronics, Inc., a $54 billion global force and technology leader in home appliances, consumer electronics and mobile communications. LG Electronics sells a range of stylish and innovative home appliances, home entertainment products, mobile phones, commercial displays, air conditioning systems and solar energy solutions in the United States, all under LG's "Life's Good" marketing theme. LG is a 2019 ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year-Sustained Excellence. For more news and information on LG Electronics, please visit www.LG.com.

SOURCE LG Electronics USA

Related Links

https://www.lg.com

