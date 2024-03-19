LG RECEIVES AHRI PERFORMANCE AWARD FOR SEVENTH CONSECUTIVE YEAR

Sought-after Industry Accolade Confirms the Impressive Quality and Performance of Company's Diverse HVAC Solutions

SEOUL, South Korea, March 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics (LG) has received the Air-Conditioning, Heating & Refrigeration Institute (AHRI) Performance Award for the seventh year in a row. The award underscores the excellence of LG's heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) solutions, which continue to set the standard for performance, efficiency and reliability.

LG Central Solution Air-Handling Unit Supply Fans LG Air-to-Air Energy Recovery Ventilators LG VRF System: Multi V 5

Founded in 1953, AHRI is a respected international trade association for manufacturers of HVAC, refrigeration and water heating solutions. Its current membership includes more than 350 companies, representing countries and territories from all over the world.

The product evaluations required to determine which companies will ultimately receive an AHRI Performance Award are largely carried out by Intertek, the respected third-party testing, certification and inspection organization.

For the third consecutive year (from 2021 to 2023), a total of 62 LG HVAC solutions across six product categories successfully passed AHRI's rigorous evaluation process. The assessed LG products represent the following HVAC categories: Energy Recovery Ventilator (ERV), Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF), Unitary Small Heat Pump (USHP), Water-Cooled Chiller (WCCL), Air-Cooled Chiller (ACCL) and Air Handling Unit (AHU).

The Multi V large-capacity outdoor unit, one of the outstanding LG solutions evaluated for the latest AHRI Performance Award, leverages the company's renowned Inverter Compressor to deliver a powerful, energy-efficient performance. Particularly popular with customers in Northern Hemisphere countries, where winters can be exceptionally harsh, LG's premier VRF system provides reliable and effective indoor heating, even in temperatures as low as negative 30 degrees Celsius (negative 22 degrees Fahrenheit).

Evaluated in the USHP category, which includes mixed-matched coils and wall-mounted heat pumps, the Multi V S is a compact yet powerful VRF solution offering low operating costs and high efficiency. Well-suited to small offices, and apartments with limited balcony space, the Multi V S employs environmentally friendly refrigerant and boasts LG's durable Ocean Black Fin, and a variety of advanced sensing control functionalities.

Receiving the award for the first time, LG's AHU ensures a fresh and comfortable indoor environment by controlling indoor heating and cooling, ventilating and humidification.

LG's Core Tech sets the company's HVAC products apart with independently developed and manufactured key components of its HVAC solutions, such as compressors and motors. Furthermore, LG maintains a proactive approach to research and development investment, focused on advancing technologies including heat exchangers, inverters and heat pumps.

"Earning the AHRI Performance Award for seven straight years is a significant milestone and a testament to the quality and dependability of LG's HVAC solutions," said James Lee, head of the Air Solution Business Unit at LG Electronics Home Appliance & Air Solution Company. "We will continue to expand our presence in the global HVAC market, providing efficient, eco-conscious solutions that customers can depend on, year after year."

About LG Electronics Air Solution Business Unit

LG air conditioning provides optimized solutions for every sector and climate with a wide range of cutting-edge systems that bring exceptional heating, ventilation and air conditioning performance to buildings worldwide. Through our unmatched expertise and industry knowledge, we respond directly to the needs of businesses seeking digitalized and eco-conscious HVAC solutions. We are the partner your business has been looking for, and are well prepared to integrate our leading technology into your day-to-day operations, supporting you and your business every step of the way. For more information, please visit www.LG.com.

