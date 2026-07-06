The final episode of the collaborative series on MBC Shahid features a complete home and premium kitchen transformation to honour a supportive sister.

News Summary:

Saudi television presenter and actor Hisham Alhowaish revealed as the voice of the series, transitioning from narrator to celebrity guest for the Episode 4 finale of Life's Good Wayyak .

. Moving away from celebrity influencers, the finale features a local brother who selected his younger sister for a surprise makeover as thanks for her financial and mental support when he settled in Dubai .

. The space transformation for Episode 4 showcases LG's latest premium built-in kitchen appliances and smart lifestyle screens.

Life's Good Wayyak, a collaborative production with MBC Media Solutions (MMS), is currently available to stream on MBC Shahid.

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, July 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics (LG) has announced the release of the highly anticipated fourth and final episode of Life's Good Wayyak (Life's Good with You) on MBC Shahid, the world's leading Arabic streaming platform.

In a significant shift from the series' previous episodes, the finale transitions the spotlight from celebrity influencers to a real-life community story, while simultaneously revealing prominent Saudi television presenter and actor Hisham Alhowaish as the celebrity guest lead of the show.

LG REVEALS ON-SCREEN CELEBRITY GUEST HISHAM ALHOWAISH AND EMOTIONAL SIBLING HOME MAKEOVER IN 'LIFE’S GOOD WAYYAK' FINALE (PRNewsfoto/LG)

On-Screen Reveal

Throughout the first three episodes of Life's Good Wayyak, Hisham Alhowaish's identity was kept entirely secret, with his distinctive voice serving only as an off-screen narrator. In the finale, Hisham steps in front of the camera, transitioning to an active, on-screen celebrity guest lead, meeting with the chosen nominator and coordinating the entire surprise makeover in celebration of an inspiring real-life story of family support and gratitude.

A Story of Sibling Support and Gratitude

Unlike Episodes 1 through 3 – which followed regional achievers Amy Roko, Mai Ibraahim, and Naif Hazazi – the final episode honors an everyday community member, with the chosen nominator having put his younger sister's name forward to receive a surprise premium home makeover.

The kind-hearted sibling acted as both financial and emotional anchor for Art Director Marwan Agha when he first moved to Dubai, helping him settle in and establish his career. And to express his deep gratitude, the 28-year-old Syria-native teamed up with Hisham and LG to surprise Shahad with a fully redesigned, premium living space and kitchen.

"Working with LG on this series has been a truly emotional and meaningful journey," said Hisham Alhowaish. "While the show is only four episodes long, it is filled with genuine, raw human emotions. Changing a woman's kitchen is always a high-stakes challenge – it is like playing with fire because their relationship with that space is so personal! However, seeing Shahad's overwhelming reaction and the deep bond of support between her and Marwan was incredibly moving. This experience showed us how technology, comfort, and gratitude can come together to make people's lives better. For me, 'Life's Good' has transformed from a slogan we hear into a beautiful reality we can actually see."

Premium Home and Smart Kitchen Integration

To support Marwan's sister's deep passion for culinary arts, the heart of the home was completely transformed into a dream kitchen that beautifully blends modern aesthetics with advanced technology.

The newly designed space features an elegant LG built-in suite of appliances, including a sleek built-in microwave and oven, a high-performance gas burner, and the innovative LG InstaView Fridge, while – recognizing that she spends a significant portion of her day crafting meals – the team also integrated the portable LG StanbyME 2 companion screen to allow Shahad seamlessly follow recipe tutorials, watch cooking videos, or enjoy entertainment as she moves freely around the kitchen.

Beyond the culinary hub, of course, simple makeovers can lift the aesthetic and atmosphere of essential areas of the home. The living room, for instance, can be elevated with the exceptional, cinematic picture quality of an LG OLED evo TV, turning any seating area into a premium entertainment haven. The utility area, too, can be modernized with the space-saving LG WashTower™, which offers intelligent, stacked washing and drying in a single, streamlined unit to maximise both style and functionality.

Availability

The fourth and final episode of Life's Good Wayyak is available to stream now on MBC Shahid, while viewers can watch the complete series, including the previous home makeovers led by regional personalities, on the platform for up to one year.

To watch the finale on MBC Shahid, go to: Watch Life's Good Wayyak - Season 1 | MBC Shahid.

About LG Electronics, Inc.

LG Electronics is a global innovator in technology and consumer electronics with a presence in almost every country and an international workforce of more than 75,000. LG's four Companies – Home Appliance Solution, Media Entertainment Solution, Vehicle Solution and Eco Solution – combined for global revenue of over KRW 89 trillion in 2025. LG is a leading manufacturer of consumer and commercial products ranging from TVs, home appliances, air solutions, monitors, automotive components and solutions, and its premium LG SIGNATURE and intelligent LG ThinQ brands are familiar names world over. Visit www.LGnewsroom.com for the latest news.

About MBC Media Solutions (MMS):

MMS is a commercial advertising and sales unit launched in 2020 in partnership between MBC Group and Saudi Media Company. MMS offers data-driven integrated media solutions across television, radio, digital and OTT platforms, keeping the companies it represents at the forefront of the media industry – enabling brands and clients to connect with their audiences through premium content that drives growth through data, technology and talent.In addition to representing all MBC Group channels & platforms – including MBC Shahid, the world's leading Arabic streaming platform – MMS is also the exclusive advertising representative of the Al Arabiya News Network. For more information contact through www.mms.net

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SOURCE LG