LG 'Safe Blue' LED Lighting Technology Helps Reduce Light Sensitivity, Eye Strain

CHICAGO, May 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics USA is introducing energy-efficient LED lighting troffers with new LG "Safe Blue" technology, a first-of-its-kind innovation designed to help reduce light sensitivity, eye strain and fatigue.

Demonstrated this week at 2018 LIGHTFAIR International industry trade show (Booth #1131), this new technology reduces the amount of blue light wavelengths that are common in conventional LED and standard lighting options. This cutting-edge solution can help improve occupant comfort in various commercial settings such as schools, hospitals and office buildings.

James Bailey, head of LG's U.S. LED lighting business, said, "Our newly designed troffers with Safe Blue technology demonstrate LG's industry leadership in providing the most innovative LED lighting technology on the market. Through this technology, we are helping our customers achieve a more comfortable environment along with seamless control throughout their facilities for a more efficient and convenient installation and management."

LG also makes connectivity easier than ever thanks to our integral ZigBee® wireless capability, Bailey explained. The troffers with Safe Blue technology can also be programmed to customizable light levels, allowing for increased energy savings and to set the ideal light levels.

Installers can use LG's mobile application, available for use on Android devices, to group, dim, schedule and manage features with the touch of a button, allowing rapid payback with energy savings from daylight harvesting, light-level optimization, and automatic occupancy or vacancy modes with this cutting-edge lighting solution.

Visitors to LG Electronics' booth #1131 at LIGHTFAIR International will be able to experience first-hand LG's LED fixture technologies and live product demonstrations. For more information about LG's complete U.S. lighting portfolio, please visit www.LGlightingUS.com.

