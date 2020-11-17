LG SIGNATURE Names Six-Time Formula One World Champion Lewis Hamilton Brand Ambassador

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics (LG) announced that six-time Formula One™ World Champion Lewis Hamilton will be a global ambassador for LG SIGNATURE, the ultra-premium brand across multiple product categories from global innovator LG Electronics. Hamilton will star in a new campaign to communicate the brand's philosophy, "Art Inspires Technology, Technology Completes Art."

In the new campaign, Hamilton will share with audiences his thoughts on how to lead a stylish, sophisticated life, what motivates him to be the best in his field, and how LG SIGNATURE personifies his lifestyle. With an eye for detail and design, Hamilton is the epitome of skill, excellence and precision.

"LG SIGNATURE appeals to me because it is a brand that strives to be the best in everything it does," said Hamilton, "Its state-of-the-art living solutions seamlessly combine the newest technologies and superior design to achieve the ultimate in performance, not willing to settle for second-best."

"Tireless in his quest for perfection, Lewis Hamilton is the embodiment of LG SIGNATURE," said Kim Jin-hong, head of LG's Global Marketing Center. "Not only is Hamilton influential in both sports and fashion, but he is also an aspirational figure with artistry and technology expertise. We're incredibly proud to have him on board."

LG SIGNATURE offers a diverse and growing lineup that includes new 88- and 77-inch 8K OLED TVs, wine cellar, InstaView Door-in-Door™ refrigerator, TWINWash™ washing machine and more. Uncompromising quality and a focus on the essentials are built into every one of the brand's innovative products. To learn more about LG SIGNATURE, please visit www.LGSIGNATURE.com.

