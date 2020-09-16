LG SIGNATURE PARTNERSHIP WITH OLIVIA PALERMO ALIGNS BRAND WITH GLOBAL STYLE ICON, ENTREPRENEUR

The campaign features the international style authority and entrepreneur sharing how her philosophies of luxurious lifestyle, personal mission, and achievements coincide perfectly with LG SIGNATURE. Just as LG SIGNATURE does with its innovative and artistically inspired appliances, Palermo strives for perfection in everything she does, whether it's styling an outfit for a style event or creating a new fashion collection.

Olivia Palermo has cultivated a global community of fans and followers, engaging them with her warmth, wit and inimitable style. A Lifestyle Endorser for the LG SIGNATURE campaign, Palermo will bring the brand's value and authenticity in new ways to millennials, who are rapidly emerging as the world's largest and most influential group of consumers.

A fashion creative director, model, entrepreneur and style icon, New York-based Olivia Palermo is the founder and Chief Creative Officer of the Olivia Palermo Group. With her finely-honed ability to curate and harmonize diverse elements, Palermo will express how art and technology affects her lifestyle, defining herself as an intuitionist, curator, expressionist, and multi-tasker. Palermo is a perfect match with LG SIGNATURE, which is synonymous with premium living at its best.



"A premium lifestyle is one where you can always feel like the best version of yourself," says Palermo. "It's a feeling of luxuriousness found in the appreciation of simplicity and efficiency, that technology makes a possibility – and LG SIGNATURE seamlessly enables all of this without having to sacrifice beauty."

"Olivia Palermo represents exactly what LG SIGNATURE stands for. Her elegant style and drive to bring perfection to everything she does makes her a wonderful ambassador for the brand," said Kim Jin-hong, head of LG's Global Marketing Center, which is spearheading the international campaign. "Working with such an influential fashion-world icon once again highlights how we are bringing art and technology together."

Creating to the most discerning consumers, the diverse and growing LG SIGNATURE lineup includes new 88- and 77-inch 8K OLED TVs, Wine Cellar, InstaView Door-in-Door™ refrigerator, TWINWash™ washing machine, and more. Uncompromising quality and a focus on the essentials are built into every one of the brand's innovative products. To learn more, please visit www.LGSIGNATURE.com.

About LG SIGNATURE

LG SIGNATURE is the first ultra-premium brand across multiple product categories from global innovator LG Electronics. Catering to the most discerning consumers, LG SIGNATURE is designed to provide a state-of-the-art living experience that feels pure, sophisticated and luxurious. Combining the very best of everything LG has to offer, the distinctive LG SIGNATURE products were designed with their true essence in mind – streamlined to focus on each product's essential function while maintaining LG SIGNATURE's modern, signature design. LG SIGNATURE 2020 global Brand Ambassadors are fashion icon and fashion entrepreneur Olivia Palermo, American Ballet Theatre principal dancer Misty Copeland, wine critic James Suckling and professional golfer Jin-young Ko. www.LGSIGNATURE.com.

