LG Smart Appliances Now Work With Both Amazon Alexa And The Google Assistant

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., April 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics USA today announced that its expansive portfolio of Wi-Fi connected smart appliances are now compatible with both Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant, establishing the brand among the first major appliance manufacturers offering voice assistant connectivity to both services. LG already offers the most extensive range of Wi-Fi enabled appliances available in the United States today* with more than 100 SmartThinQ™ appliances including refrigerators, ranges, dishwashers, washers, dryers, air conditioners, air purifiers, vacuums and more.

LG's open platform, open partnership, open connectivity ecosystem enables the company's smart products to work with a range of leading external partners – including Amazon and Google – to deliver the best, most convenient smart home experience that works with individual consumers' lifestyles.

"Consumers trust LG to meet and anticipate their needs with cutting-edge innovations that make life easier and more enjoyable," said David VanderWaal, senior vice president of marketing, LG Electronics USA. "With LG SmartThinQ appliances, we've made it simpler than ever to create a smart home experience that helps consumers better manage their busy lives. Whether they prefer to use our SmartThinQ mobile app or voice commands with either Amazon Alexa or the Google Assistant, LG lets the consumer choose what's right for them when it comes to controlling their smart home."

Smart Appliances for a Simpler Life

Smart, connected home appliances have increasingly been at the forefront of conversations around home technology innovations. According to new nationwide smart home consumer research conducted for LG, more than half (51 percent) of consumers feel that they would become better cooks if they had a smart kitchen.** With incredible pace, LG is making that dream a reality for consumers by offering the most innovative and simple ways to connect with smart products in the home with further updates to come across the LG brand. At the same time, consumers can purchase LG smart appliances with confidence; according to J.D. Power, "LG received more 2017 customer satisfaction awards for Kitchen and Laundry Appliances than any other manufacturer." ***

Maximum Convenience with Minimum Effort

With an ever-growing list of capabilities, LG offers consumers more seamless options to control their home with a touch of a button via the LG SmartThinQ mobile app for Android and iOS, or simple voice commands. For example, with LG smart appliances, you can:

Remotely preheat LG ovens to lessen meal-preparation time when held up in traffic or caught in a long line at the grocery store, or ask Amazon Alexa or the Google Assistant to turn off your oven while you carry a hot meal to the dinner table;

Receive mobile notifications if your LG InstaView™ Refrigerator door has been left open, or ask Amazon Alexa or the Google Assistant to make extra ice as you rush to get ready for a dinner party;

Use the LG SmartThinQ app to stop the LG washer or dryer when you're not home; or ask Amazon Alexa or the Google Assistant to check time left in washing and drying cycles without having to make a trip to the laundry room;

Ask Amazon Alexa or the Google Assistant to turn on the LG HOM-BOT robotic vacuum or LG PuriCare air purifier when hands are busy with other tasks, like cooking a meal;

Adjust the settings on your air conditioner to create a comfortable environment prior to arriving home from work; or ask Amazon Alexa or the Google Assistant to adjust the temperature while relaxing on the couch or finishing a workout.

For more information on the full line of LG SmartThinQ smart appliances, visit http://www.lg.com/us/discover/smartthinq.

*Based on manufacturer published specifications as of September 2017.

**LG Smart Home Survey, April 2018.

***LG received the highest numerical score in the respected segments of the J.D. Power 2017 Laundry and Kitchen Appliance Satisfaction Study, based on 6,241 (kitchen) and 14,745 (laundry) total responses, measuring customer opinions about their new appliance purchased in the previous 12 months, surveyed February-March 2017. Your experiences may vary. Visit jdpower.com.

LG garnered 7 of the 11 awards in these categories within JDP's study.

