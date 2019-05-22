LG Smart Lighting Solutions And Controls Make Commercial Installation, Connectivity Easier

PHILADELPHIA, May 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics has introduced next-generation smart lighting advancements with greater flexibility and connectivity options. The new LG Linear Strip and LG Scene Selector, along with the company's first-ever server-based Smart Light Manager (SLM) control system, were unveiled this week at the LIGHTFAIR International 2019 (Booth #1233).

LG Scene Selector and Linear Strip Debut at LIGHTFAIR International 2019

"Our new Scene Selector and Linear Strip are optimal choices for commercial building managers seeking cost-effective upgrades to their existing lighting solutions," said Jim Bailey, head of LG's U.S. lighting business. "These energy-efficient new offerings with streamlined connectivity allow building managers and owners to easily update and control their lighting solutions in the most convenient manner."

LG's intuitive, battery-powered Scene Selector uses a pre-set control system that operates several lighting channels simultaneously and provides the proper lighting scene for each room application. Traditionally, spaces in commercial and institutional applications are used by multiple individuals for more than one purpose; the LG Scene Selector makes adjusting to the varying needs of the space easy, Bailey explained.

With its dimming and scheduling function, the LG Scene Selector is an all-in-one solution suitable for energy management control as well. As with other LG lighting solutions, the Sensor Connect mobile app can be used to easily commission the fixtures.

The LG Linear Strip, the latest addition to the company's smart lighting lineup, is a sleek solution that provides ideal illumination to help reduce eyestrain and save energy. With an architectural design for commercial new-construction or retrofit project applications, the LG Linear Strip is an installer-friendly structure. Its two-part body is lightweight and has enough inner-room for end-to-end wiring. Commissioning is an easy process, thanks to LG's Sensor Connect mobile application that allows users greater control of their lighting. Once installed, there is a wide selection of control options such as light levels, time-out features, fade rates and scheduling.

Also making its debut at the show is the LG SLM, a Tier 3 lighting control solution that gives customers more options and scalability. (See separate news release.) The company's first ever-server-based lighting control solution is a cost-effective alternative to full-scale commercial building management systems.

With the ability to manage up to 5,000 lighting fixtures, the LG SLM makes it simple to control lighting systems whether monitoring data, making adjustments or scheduling through a clean and simple interface. As a server-based solution that qualifies for several utility-driven rebates, the LG SLM is a more-affordable option for building owners and operators to enhance operational efficiencies in their lighting infrastructure without a full-scale management system.

At LIGHTFAIR International 2019, attendees also can experience a number of other LG lighting innovations, from transformers and retrofit troffers to performance high bays, scheduling switches and more – all designed to make customers' lives easier with innovative technology.

LG Sensor Connect Mobile Application

The next-generation LG Sensor Connect mobile application allows users greater control of lighting. The Android app comes embedded with VLC technology, a cutting-edge communication platform that can transmit data between fixtures and control devices using the visible light emitted by LED lights, simplifying and accelerating the commissioning process.

Simple Choice Troffer Retrofit

LG is also demonstrating its Simple Choice LED troffer line retrofit package. This low-cost option for existing facilities looking to upgrade their lighting capabilities is compatible with LG Sensor Connect. This troffer can be programmed with customizable light levels, allowing for greater energy savings and flexibility in fixture management.

ZigBee-to-Analog Transformer

LG's ZigBee-to-Analog Transformer (ZAT) can enable any luminaire with a 0-to-10-volt dimmable driver to be controlled using the LG Sensor Connect app. The ZAT is simply wired to the line voltage and the dimming leads of the fixture, and a dongle is inserted into the slot, which enables each fixture to be addressable and controlled wirelessly.

Performance High Bay

LG's round, IP65-rated high bay, a performance model within the company's broader high bay line-up, is ideal for installations in food processing facilities and gymnasiums. The fixture is lightweight, weighing less than 10 pounds, allowing for easier installation.

Scheduling Switches

LG's battery and AC wired switches, which fit into a standard switchbox, allow retrofit installers to easily upgrade existing switches. These switches offer full wireless control using ZigBee to easily configure and control fixtures, along with an energy-saving set scheduling feature.

