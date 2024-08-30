LG STREAMING WEEK MARKS THE CELEBRATION OF A DECADE OF WEBOS

LG TV Owners Worldwide Gain Access to Exciting Offers, Including Discounts and Free Trials from Global and Regional webOS Content Partners

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., Aug. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics (LG) is announcing the LG Streaming Week campaign in 44 countries, starting from September 9th and running through October 13th,1 to celebrate a decade since the initial launch of webOS on the company's LCD and OLED TVs. For owners of LG TVs above UHD released from 2018 onward (running webOS 4.0 and above), as well as StanbyME and StanbyME Go users, LG Streaming Week presents a variety of free and discounted subscriptions from service partners through its dedicated app, accessible from the Home Screen, Content Store or Apps.

LG Streaming Week boasts a range of enticing offers from content partners, such as free subscriptions of up to three months and up to 90 percent in discounts.

Each promotional week will feature a different global and local partner line-up, with each partner limited offer accessible and redeemable solely on a weekly basis, from the LG Streaming Week app.2

LG Streaming Week boasts a range of enticing offers from content partners, such as free subscriptions of up to three months and up to 90 percent in discounts. Whether a fan of movies, sport, gaming, anime or cult classics, LG Streaming Week caters to a multitude of interests and preferences for a more captivating viewing experience.

Apple TV+3 is offering a three-month free trial, allowing LG TV owners to enjoy the latest premium Apple Originals, including the gripping psychological thriller Disclaimer, starring Academy Award-winners Cate Blanchett and Kevin Kline and created and directed by five-time Academy Award-winner Alfonso Cuarón. Plus, new seasons of the Emmy Award-nominated and BAFTA-Award winning drama Slow Horses; enthralling post-apocalyptic series Silo; and, the sweeping and deeply moving drama Pachinko. Moreover, LG is providing customers with a three-month free trial of Apple Music4.The award winning Apple Music offers one of the largest catalogs of music in the world with over 100 million songs as well as over 30,000 expertly curated playlists, artist interviews, Apple Music Radio and so much more. Apple Music subscribers also have access to exciting features like Apple Music Sing and time-synced lyrics as well as lossless audio, and immersive Spatial Audio.

Movie enthusiasts will be delighted with the chance to explore films and series from multiple content providers across genres. New and returning Paramount+5 subscribers can get a 50 percent discount on an annual subscription of high-stakes dramas including Tulsa King, critically acclaimed projects like Fellow Travelers (Paramount+ with Showtime plan only in US), next-gen franchises that build on fan favorites like Knuckles, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds and Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, along with an extensive library of even more hit series, blockbuster films, live sports and breaking news.

Mubi6, a global streaming service, production company and film distributor dedicated to elevating great cinema all over the world, is offering LG TV owners during LG Streaming Week a chance to discover the best of cinema, in the comfort of their home, with 70 percent off for six months.

For sports fans, DAZN7 – the only place to watch NFL Game Pass (excl. US, China) – will be offering new customers 25% off a NFL Game Pass Season Pro subscription and a NFL Weekly Pro subscription for $0.99 or local currency equivalent. This will give LG TV owners the opportunity to watch every NFL game from every team, including the Playoffs and Super Bowl, live and on-demand. Plus get NFL RedZone, NFL Network, NFL Originals, and much more, including a full suite of archive content.

What's more, for those who prefer gaming or anime, LG Streaming Week has appealing offers for users of different tastes and interests. LG TV owners can embark on an anime adventure with 30 days free trial of Crunchyroll, where fans unlock the largest dedicated anime streaming library of over 25,000 hours of content and fresh series arriving every season. For an interactive experience, especially for LG TV owners, Blacknut8 Cloud Gaming offers a 30-minute free play session for any of their 500+ premium games and a special $1/first month subscription offer for new subscribers. For kids and families, Baby Shark World for Kids by The Pinkfong Company is granting 1 month of free access to its vast library of songs and stories that engage children in stimulating learning experiences.

To provide those who do not yet own an LG TV with the opportunity to take advantage of LG Streaming Week, the company is presenting several promotions on TV products across the global market. LG aims to expand its presence with enticing occasions for users to experience all that webOS has to offer on LG TVs.

The decade-long journey of webOS is marked by continuous innovation, demonstrating LG's commitment to delivering content with a user-friendly interface for convenience and ease of use. Over the years, webOS has undergone a home screen overhaul that enhances usability and leverages the latest AI technology to effortlessly direct viewers to their preferred content. What's more, the company's recent webOS Re:New program enables LG AI TV owners to receive TV upgrades for a period of five years, enriching the user experience for a wider audience.

LG webOS highlights LG's dedication to optimizing content consumption, with support from over 4,000 partners in 180 countries and millions of active users. Since its launch, webOS has evolved over 10 years to transform the home entertainment experience for easy-to-use viewing pleasure. Now available across LG TVs and lifestyle screens such as StanbyME and StanbyME Go, webOS has recorded significantly increased usage time, with consumers gradually shifting access from traditional TV to webOS, reflecting its widespread appeal to users around the world.

For further details about free and discounted content available during LG Streaming Week, visit the dedicated page on each regional LG.com site. Information on LG product promotions can also be found at LG.com.

1LG Streaming Week 1 starts September 09 and redemptions for Week 1 offers close September 15. Week 2 starts September 16 and redemptions for Week 2 close September 22. Week 3 starts September 23 and redemptions for Week 3 offers close September 29. Week 4 starts September 30 and redemptions for Week 4 offers close October 6. Week 5 starts October 7 and redemptions for Week 5 offers close October 13. Select partner offers may start at a different date than the beginning of the week.

2. Partner offer can only be redeemed once via LG Streaming Week app.

3 Apple TV+ offer is available via LG Streaming app from September 09th and can also be accessed directly from Apple TV app in over 90 markets until November 17, 2024. Offer ends 11/17/2024. Offer available on 2018-2024 LG 4K, 8K Smart TV models, StanbyME and StanbyME GO models in the Apple TV app. Valid only for new and qualified returning subscribers to Apple TV+ in your region. Limit one offer per TV and Apple ID. Plan automatically renews at your region's price per month until cancelled. Requires Apple ID with payment method on file. Payment will be billed to payment method on file and can be cancelled anytime at least a day before each renewal date in your service account settings. Terms and Apple Privacy Policy apply; see the applicable terms at https://www.apple.com/legal/internet-services/itunes/us/terms.html. Must be the minimum age required in your country and in the country that matches the store front on which you are redeeming the offer. Compatible products and services required. Cannot be combined with other offers providing access to the same service. Apple TV+ is a service mark of Apple Inc.

4 Apple Music offer is available via LG Streaming app from September 09th in 44 markets and can also be accessed directly from Apple Music app in 137 markets until April 30, 2025. Apple Spatial Audio with Dolby Atmos is available on LG OLED TV models launched from 2018 to 2024 and QNED TV models Q90T and above.

5 Paramount+ offer is available in 18 countries including US, Canada, UK, France, Italy, Austria, Swiss, Ireland, Australia, Argentina, Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, Chile, Peru, Panama, Guatemala, and Ecuador. U.S: Total cost of annual plan billed upfront. Auto-renews at then regular annual price (currently, plan start at $59.99/year + tax, as applicable).

6MUBI offer is available 28 markets and can vary by market and week

7DAZN offer is available in 41 markets. Season Pro Offer begins Sept 16th and Weekly Pro offer begins Sept 23rd. Offer can vary by market. Blackout restrictions apply in the U.K. and Ireland. See website for details.

8Blacknut offer is available in 28 markets and can vary by market and week; service is available on LG TVs running webOS 6.0 and above

About LG Electronics USA

LG Electronics USA, Inc., based in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., is the North American subsidiary of LG Electronics, Inc., a $68 billion global innovator in technology and manufacturing. In the United States, LG sells a wide range of innovative home appliances, home entertainment products, commercial displays, air conditioning systems, energy solutions, and vehicle components. LG is ten-time ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year. The company's commitment to environmental sustainability and its "Life's Good" marketing theme encompass how LG is dedicated to people's happiness by exceeding expectations today and tomorrow. www.LG.com.

About webOS platform

webOS platform has powered LG TVs for over a decade and has been acclaimed as a friendly user interface, allowing for easy navigation and customization. With an always growing ecosystem of global partners, webOS is set to drive LG's future growth into cross device and out of home experience.

LG Channels is LG's exclusive free streaming service, offering a wide selection of premium live and on-demand programming, including movies, TV shows, news, sports, comedy, anime, and more. With an always growing number of channels, LG TV, smart monitor or projector owners can easily discover their favorite programs by launching the LG Channels application on their LG screen. For more news on LG, visit www.LGnewsroom.com.

