LG Strengthens Commitment To Industry-Wide HVAC Training And Education

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Dec. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Air Conditioning Technologies USA is significantly enhancing its knowledge access and educational resources for HVAC professionals on how building ecosystems work together, as they relate to the HVAC systems, ventilation and controls – with new 2019 partnerships and aggressive expansion plans for 2020.

The company's comprehensive strategy aims to strengthen overall knowledge throughout the larger HVAC industry on cutting-edge technology to help support locally-sourced projects with heating and cooling solutions from the industry-leader in air conditioning technologies, according to Kevin McNamara, senior vice president and general manager, LG Air Conditioning Technologies USA.

An example of these efforts involves partnerships with Minnesota-based HVAC equipment supplier TMS Johnson to launch a state-of-the-art LG Training Academy, and with Tarrant County College on a new VRF Lab in Fort Worth, Texas. Regional partnerships are invaluable for area professionals to learn not only about the latest technology, but also local building codes and requirements that make their expertise increasingly important on the project level, McNamara explained.

LG's multifaceted training commitment also includes plans to open over 20 new partner training academies by the end of 2020, in addition to its four corporate academies in California, Georgia, New Jersey and Texas.

"As the industry faces a shortage of HVAC professionals, LG is not only focused on training the next generation of industry insiders, but also helping current specialists sharpen their skills and strengthen their knowledge," Sean Boyer, Director of Operations.

On an ongoing basis, the company also re-trains its extensive roster of residential and light-commercial representatives on the benefits and applications of VRF and duct-free technology to ensure the latest and most crucial knowledge is transferred to their respective projects.

Featuring the latest in LG technology, the new learning centers provide hands-on training of LG's innovative and energy-efficient heating and cooling solutions for residential, light-commercial and commercial applications:

TMS Johnson LG Training Academy – New Hope, Minn.

Featuring an extensive lineup of LG's energy-efficient VRF solutions, including an interactive classroom, 11 indoor VRF units, a full controls and training center and the necessary piping to connect to the outdoor units, the TMS Johnson LG Training Academy is the go-to facility in the region for contractors and professionals within the HVAC industry to become certified and knowledgeable about LG's innovative technology. The training center is the centerpiece of TMS Johnson's headquarters, and allows for an instantaneous conversation starter for a wide range of visitors and direct exposure to the product lineup and hands-on experience of its individualized products.

Tarrant County College – Fort Worth, Texas

In collaboration with Tarrant County College and Texas Air Systems LG Air Conditioning Technologies unveiled the latest VRF Training Lab for the school's South Campus. It will help provide the school's building technology students, along with local engineers, contractors and facility managers, access to an array of training courses to encourage hands-on curriculum, technology experience and continuing education with LG's flagship technology. With a full line of LG's award-winning Multi™ V heat pump and heat recovery unit outdoor compressor installed for training purposes, 75 students per semester can learn firsthand how to successfully install and operate these state-of-the-art heating and cooling solutions.

"With the HVAC industry's labor shortage growing at an exponential rate, LG is committed to training the experts of tomorrow," said McNamara. "LG's partnerships demonstrate our strong pledge to the U.S. marketplace, with a large focus on providing ongoing training for the entire industry to enhance their skills and gain the necessary tools to be successful as the industry and technology evolves."

For added flexibility given schedules and geographic locations, LG also offers online training for students who are not able to attend an academy in-person. Distance learning is a key component of LG's training strategy for those not living near a current or future training center. This tool is essential in giving distance learners the ingredients to understand the key functions and capabilities of the industry and its technologies. In tandem with cutting-edge learning centers, LG is providing a unique experience to enable individuals to understand and apply LG air conditioning technologies to an array of projects – from residential to commercial.

For more information on the complete portfolio of LG's VRF products, visit lghvac.com.

About LG Air Conditioning Technologies USA

The LG Electronics USA Air Conditioning Technologies business is based in Alpharetta, Ga. LG is a leading player in the global air conditioning market, manufacturing both commercial and residential air conditioners and providing total sustainability and building management solutions. From consumer and individual units to industrial and specialized air conditioning systems, LG provides a wide range of products for heating, ventilating and air conditioning. The company's industry-leading variable refrigerant flow (VRF) technology minimizes efficiency losses, provides sustainable energy savings and offers some of the lowest life cycle cost of any system on the market today. LG is a 2019 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year-Sustained Excellence. LG Electronics USA, based in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., is the North American subsidiary of LG Electronics Inc., a $55 billion global force and technology leader in consumer electronics, mobile communications, home appliances and air solutions. For more information, please visit lghvac.com.

