LG STUDIO INSPIRES THREE TALENTED ARTISTS TO "LET THEIR VIBE SHINE" THROUGH UNIQUE DESIGNS

Three Renowned Artists Transform Essence White Refrigerators Into Performative Works Of Art At An Exhibition In Los Angeles

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics, America's most reliable line of home appliances and the number one home appliance brand in the US1 has unveiled art-transformed refrigerators, showcasing the works of three acclaimed artists during a recent exhibition at contemporary art gallery The Hole in Los Angeles location. The "LG STUDIO Essence White Installation," featured three premium refrigerators from the Essence White finish line of appliances as blank canvases to inspire consumers to create unique spaces in their home that contribute to a positive vibe shift. Each refrigerator represents one of three distinct design aesthetics – Warm Vibrancy, Sanctuary, and High Energy.

Andy Dixon is a Canadian artist based in Los Angeles whose work blends classical and modern art, reinterpreting Renaissance and Baroque themes with a playful contemporary approach. His signature pastel hues and vibrant work is well known internationally, with numerous solo exhibitions globally including Los Angeles, New York, Bangkok, London and more. Dixon expressed High Energy onto the Essence White refrigerator; showcasing bold, dynamic visuals that bring excitement to any space. Los Angeles based artist, Jeremy Shockley, considers painting a form of storytelling – blending realism and surrealism to create magical elements. He has had numerous solo exhibitions globally in England, Denmark, Korea, Australia as well as throughout the US. Shockley showcased Sanctuary, crafting a calming and serene aesthetic onto the refrigerators. He blends a meditative style and mood into the refrigerator. Thomas Trum is a Dutch painter, well-known for his unconventional applications of paint redefining artistic techniques. He blends line, color and movement finding inspiration from patterns found in everyday life. He lives in the Netherlands and his work is showcased in public and private collections including the Het Noordbrabants Museum, AkzoNobel Art Foundation and Erasmus University Rotterdam. Trum brought Warm Vibrancy to the refrigerator using bright, inviting tones to inspire comfort.

From elevated finishes that complement any look to statement pieces that make your room stand out, LG STUDIO design-led appliances help make your space yours. The lineup includes a wide range of premium appliances, including favorites such as the LG STUDIO 6.3 cu. ft. InstaView® Gas Slide-in Range, LG STUDIO 27 cu. ft. Smart French Door Refrigerator, LG STUDIO WashTower™ Smart Washer and Dryer, and LG STUDIO Over-the-Range Convection Microwave Oven. Each appliance provides a sleek design and modern innovations to elevate the kitchen and home experience.

The Artists.

Andy Dixon is a Canadian artist based in Los Angeles whose work blends classical and modern art, reinterpreting Renaissance and Baroque themes with a playful contemporary approach. His signature pastel hues and vibrant work is well known internationally, with numerous solo exhibitions globally including Los Angeles, New York, Bangkok, London and more. Dixon expressed High Energy onto the Essence White refrigerator; showcasing bold, dynamic visuals that bring excitement to any space.

Los Angeles based artist, Jeremy Shockley , considers painting a form of storytelling – blending realism and surrealism to create magical elements. He has had numerous solo exhibitions globally in England, Denmark, Korea, Australia as well as throughout the US. Shockley showcased Sanctuary, crafting a calming and serene aesthetic onto the refrigerators. He blends a meditative style and mood into the refrigerator.

Thomas Trum is a Dutch painter, well-known for his unconventional applications of paint redefining artistic techniques. He blends line, color and movement finding inspiration from patterns found in everyday life. He lives in the Netherlands and his work is showcased in public and private collections including the Het Noordbrabants Museum, AkzoNobel Art Foundation and Erasmus University Rotterdam. Trum brought Warm Vibrancy to the refrigerator using bright, inviting tones to inspire comfort.

The Event.

To celebrate the relaunch of the LG STUDIO brand, LG partnered with The Hole for an evening of live painting and expression that elevated LG STUDIO appliances to works of art, to inspire customers to elevate the kitchen with design-led appliances to help make your space yours. Each artist brought their own style, blending their creative vision with the Essence White finish representing three different aesthetics – Warm Vibrancy, Sanctuary and High Energy – encouraging customers to "let your vibe shine" throughout the home and kitchen.

"The success of the art gallery installation highlights how each artist uniquely brought

LG STUDIO's brand message to life," said Angela Gozenput, Marketing Director of Kitchen Appliances. "Through visual self-expression of 'let their vibe shine,' the artists transformed our premium line up of beautifully designed appliances into a true reflection of their artwork. This collaboration truly illustrates how self-expression, creative and design define LG STUDIO."

To learn more about LG STUDIO, visit https://www.lg.com/us/lg-studio .

About LG Electronics USA

LG Electronics USA, Inc., based in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., is the North American subsidiary of LG Electronics, Inc., a $68 billion global innovator in technology and manufacturing. In the United States, LG sells a wide range of innovative home appliances, home entertainment products, commercial displays, air conditioning systems, energy solutions and vehicle components. LG is 2024 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year-Sustained Excellence. The company's commitment to environmental sustainability and its "Life's Good" marketing theme encompass how LG is dedicated to people's happiness by exceeding expectations today and tomorrow. www.LG.com .

Media Contacts:

LG Electronics USA

JL Lavina

[email protected]

1 #1 Appliance Brand in the US. Source: Open Brand Durable IQ Market Research, Major Appliances Q2 2024

SOURCE LG Electronics USA