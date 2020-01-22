LG Styler Steam Closet Line Expands For 2020 With New, Larger-Capacity Model

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics' market-leading line of steam clothing care systems is expanding in 2020 with the all-new large-capacity "LG Styler Plus," featuring a new Tinted Black Mirror finish. Unveiled at the 2020 Kitchen & Bath Industry Show, this new LG Styler model has the capacity to help keep more garments refreshed and looking their best in as little as 20 minutes with the gentle power of pure steam – no harsh chemicals.

Developed for larger families, the LG Styler Plus can accommodate up to five hanging garments as well as a pair of pants in the interior door. The new approximately 24-inch wide model joins three standard size LG Styler models that each accommodate up to three hanging garments and a pair of pants on the interior door. The standard size 17-1/2-inch wide LG Styler is offered for 2020 in the new Tinted Black Mirror finish, as well as Espresso and White. Each bring unrivaled functionality and elegance to the home with a refined, modern design.

"LG Styler is the ultimate clothing care solution for any home," said David VanderWaal, senior vice president of marketing, LG Electronics USA. "It's a first-of-its-kind, multi-purpose product innovation that you can't find anywhere else in the market today. The natural next step was to increase its capacity and add additional design aesthetics so that even more consumers can reap the benefits of LG Styler's gentle steam care."

The new 2020 models from LG, the most-awarded brand in home appliances,* reduce odors along with light wrinkles in fabrics in between laundering while offering maximum ease-of-use. Clothes placed on the moving hangers shake out light wrinkles and unpleasant odors while the Gentle Dry cycle removes moisture quickly and thoroughly without the fear of shrinking or damage from high-heat dryers – perfect for delicates. The Pants Crease function keeps pants looking their best by creating a crisp crease-line without an iron.

LG Styler is certified as asthma and allergy friendly® by experts at the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America thanks to LG TrueSteam™ technology that eliminates more than 99.9 percent of the allergens, germs and bacteria found in clothing, outerwear and even pillows and children's stuffed animals.

LG ThinQ™ smart capabilities give users the freedom to remotely turn LG Styler on and off, select and start a cleaning cycle, check remaining cycle time, download additional cycles, and even get recommendations on the best cycle for a particular piece of clothing.

The versatile LG Styler also is easy to install in any laundry room paired with LG's leading line of washers and dryers, as well as dressing rooms, master suite closets or mudrooms for the ultimate in convenience. It requires only a standard electrical outlet – no water connection. Just fill the water reservoir at the bottom with plain tap water.

LG Styler Plus is scheduled to launch in the United States later this year.

Visit the LG Electronics booth (C8101, Central Hall, Las Vegas Convention Center) during the 2020 Kitchen & Bath Industry Show from January 21-23 for an opportunity to experience LG Styler. For more information visit www.lg.com/us/styler-steam-closet .

