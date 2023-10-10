LG SUPPORTS CALIFORNIA'S GOAL OF INSTALLING 6 MILLION HEAT PUMPS

LG Water Heater, Laundry and HVAC Solutions Enable Electrification Movement, Drive Market Transformation

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global home appliance and air solutions leader LG Electronics has committed to a series of actions supporting California's goal to install 6 million electric heat pumps by 2030.  

LG Electronics USA’s Air Solutions President Chris Ahn (left) with California Energy Commissioner J. Andrew McAllister at the summit in Sacramento, Calif, where LG committed to support the state’s goal of installing 6 million heat pumps by 2030.
Today's announcement – made during a landmark two-day summit exploring affordable, reliable and equitable pathways to electrifying buildings in California – dovetails with LG's strong commitment to building decarbonization in the state and across the country. According to LG Electronics North America CEO Thomas Yoon, home electrification represents a major inflection point for LG as the company is transformed into a smart life solutions company over the next several years.

To help California achieve its goal of installing 6 million heat pumps by 2030, LG Electronics committed to expand manufacturing capacity, collaborate with the California Energy Commission (CEC) to bring heat pumps into the mainstream, and maximize efficiency/load flexibility to ensure that heat pumps are good citizens of the electric grid. LG was joined by other leading manufacturers of home comfort and water heating equipment agreeing to support California's aggressive electric heat pump goals.

"Partnerships with industry are critical in aligning policy and reality. This new commitment will ensure grid-friendly heat pumps are widely available and help consumers understand why they're the better choice for both climate and comfort," the CEC's lead commissioner on energy efficiency, J. Andrew McAllister, said. He applauded LG for "stepping up to strengthen California's ability to deliver on our goal to install 6 million heat pumps over the next six years."

During California's "Clean and Healthy Homes for All" building electrification summit, hosted by the CEC and the Electric Power Research Institute, LG is highlighting its leadership in building decarbonization. On display there this week are a number of LG innovations led by its all-electric heat-pump HVAC system, heat pump water heater and heat pump clothes dryer, as well as its residential energy storage system, induction range and the unique WashTower smart laundry system.

Embracing California's noteworthy climate goals, Yoon underscored the significance of heat pump technology for home electrification and more. "At LG, we see heat pump products as integral parts of a smart home ecosystem, complementing connected appliances and, equally important, the integration of energy storage and energy management with advanced software and platforms," he said. "The market transformation enabled by heat pump technologies will be accelerated by delivering on the long-awaited promise of the smart home, coupled with today's emphasis on a zero-carbon lifestyle."

LG Electronics USA executives attending the summit include Air Solutions President Chris Ahn, Air Conditioning Technologies Senior Vice President Steven Scarbrough and Home Appliance Vice President Brandt Varner

ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year LG Electronics USA is an active member of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's Manufacturers' Action Councils for heat pump water heaters and heat pump HVAC systems, and participates in the Advanced Water Heater Initiative. LG also is the first home appliance member of the Building Decarbonization Coalition, which is paving the way to America's clean energy future.

About LG Electronics USA
LG Electronics USA Inc. is the North American subsidiary of LG Electronics Inc., a $68 billion global innovator in technology and manufacturing. In the United States, LG sells a wide range of innovative home appliances, home entertainment products, commercial displays, air conditioning systems, energy solutions and vehicle components. Based in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., LG Electronics USA is a 10-time ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year. www.LG.com.

About the California Energy Commission
The California Energy Commission is leading the state to a 100 percent clean energy future. It has seven core responsibilities: developing renewable energy, transforming transportation, increasing energy efficiency, investing in energy innovation, advancing state energy policy, certifying thermal power plants, and preparing for energy emergencies.

Media Contacts:

LG Electronics USA
John I. Taylor
+1 847 941 8181
[email protected]

CEC
[email protected]
+1 916 654 4989

