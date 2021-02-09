LG Takes IBSx By Storm With Broad Portfolio Of Home Appliances, HVAC And Energy Solutions

ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Positioned as a leading integrated solutions provider for homebuilders, LG Electronics USA is taking IBSx by storm. At the 2021 International Builders' Show virtual experience, LG's interactive digital booth features what is arguably the broadest portfolio of award-winning home appliances and smart home innovations that cater to the dynamic builder market.

From luxury built-in and functional kitchen packages to a wide assortment of premium laundry innovations to advanced energy solutions to HVAC systems, LG technologies on display at IBSx 2021 address builder trends for smarter, healthier and greener living. Reflecting its commitment to homebuilders, LG was named Platinum Partner of IBSx, the official trade show of the National Association of Home Builders.

LG's presence at the 2021 show is being led by LG Builder , a special division of LG Electronics USA that is focused on bringing an array of connected home appliances and exclusive product offerings to design and building professionals. LG Builder extends LG's trademark reliability, innovation and value to the builder, remodeler and designer communities. At IBSx, LG is displaying new ENERGY STAR® certified home appliances across three diverse brand portfolios – LG, LG STUDIO and Signature Kitchen Suite:

The fast-growing Signature Kitchen Suite brand reflects LG's commitment to producing the industry's best built-in luxury appliances with leading-edge technology, enabling "Technicurean™" home chefs to prepare and preserve food in the best possible ways. New for 2021 are an expanded line of pro ranges – including those with industry-first "sous vide" modality – and new refrigeration offerings including a first-of-its-kind undercounter convertible drawer model with the flexibility to convert to a refrigerator or freezer.

offer builders unique features, cutting-edge technologies and stylish designs. Noteworthy 2021 products include the expanded line of refrigerators offering LG's industry-first Craft Ice, redesigned InstaView side-by-side refrigerators, and InstaView slide-in ranges with multi-functional cooking features like Air Sous Vide and Air Fry along with ProBake Convection. The suite of innovative and design-driven products under the LG STUDIO label is made to work hard and look good. LG STUDIO kitchen appliances feature slide-in and built-in options with exclusive features and premium finishes for those looking to show off their style. New for 2021 are the integrated LG STUDIO WashTower vertical washer-dryer system and LG STUDIO Styler steam clothing care system.

An award-winning choice for builders and consumers alike, LG holds the number one spot in the coveted American Customer Satisfaction Index® for customer satisfaction among major appliance brands,1 marking the second consecutive year that American consumers rated LG highest. In the comprehensive J.D. Power Kitchen and Laundry Appliance Satisfaction Studies ,2 LG ranked highest in customer satisfaction for three kitchen appliances categories of special interest to homebuilders: cooktops, wall ovens and – for the third year in a row – side-by-side refrigerators.

Also on display at IBSx are LG Air Conditioning Technologies USA's energy efficient solutions for residential and light commercial heating and cooling needs. LG's ducted and duct-free options include the ENERGY STAR certified Art Cool™ Gallery picture frame indoor unit, the superior heating performance of LGRED° technology and the industry's first single-phase 5-ton Variable Refrigerant Flow heat recovery unit. Key 2021 innovations for the builder market include new single- and multi-zone offerings featuring LGRED°, the award-winning LG Hydro Kit, LG Low Wall Console and a suite of controls for seamless smart home integration and management.

With LG, builders and homeowners can make an investment in greener living and sustainability now, leaving a legacy that will benefit the planet tomorrow. Supporting high-performance building projects is LG Business Solutions USA's Solar division that offers high-efficiency solar panels for new construction and renewable-energy upgrades to existing homes. LG panels, including new 66-cell models unveiled at IBSx, feature high power outputs and outstanding durability that perform well in a variety of environments and weather conditions, while blending in unobtrusively with the roof. The company's 25-year limited warranty covers product, performance and labor.

As a leading innovator in the smart home category with expertise across home appliances, consumer electronics and more, LG enables builders and designers to easily create a smart home ecosystem for their clients. LG home appliances, HVAC systems, solar and energy storage systems are designed with connectivity, quality and energy efficiency in mind. These Wi-Fi-enabled smart devices can be managed, monitored and controlled remotely as a complete turnkey solution with the LG ThinQ® app. Coming soon are LG home energy management and distributed energy resource management systems that will bring even more intelligence that today's homebuyers demand.

To learn more about the LG products for the professional market, visit lgbuilder.com .

About LG Electronics USA

LG Electronics USA, Inc., based in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., is the North American subsidiary of LG Electronics, Inc., a $56 billion global innovator in technology and manufacturing. In the United States, LG's focus on Innovation for a Better Life is exemplified by a wide range of innovative home appliances, home entertainment products, mobile phones, commercial displays, air conditioning systems, solar energy solutions and vehicle components. The "Life's Good" marketing theme encompasses how LG is dedicated to people's happiness by exceeding expectations today and tomorrow. LG is a 2020 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year-Sustained Excellence. www.LG.com.

