LG Takes Immersive Gaming To The Next Level With U.S. Debut Of UltraGear™ Gaming Speaker

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics USA (LG) announced today U.S. availability of its first-ever sound solution designed specifically for gamers. The LG UltraGearTM Gaming Speaker (model GP9), the perfect companion to LG's premium UltraGear gaming monitors, takes players deeper into the action with three-dimensional, game-optimized sound. The GP9 offers easy control and seamless compatibility with PCs and the latest gaming consoles. The LG UltraGear Gaming Speaker is available now at LG.com with an SRP of $499.

Courtesy of LG Electronics USA The LG UltraGearTM GP9 Gaming Speaker takes players deeper into the action with three-dimensional, game-optimized sound.

The LG UltraGear Gaming Speaker is a key component of LG's strategy to expand its UltraGear ecosystem with new innovations that take the gaming experience to exhilarating new heights. With the rapid growth of the gaming industry, the need for premium gaming sound is rising as well. Leveraging its expertise in audio technology, LG's first UltraGear sound solution product incorporated actual insights from real gamers throughout the development process. The result is a superb sounding product that frees users from headphones, a key component of the gaming experience that gamers identified as inconvenient and uncomfortable after marathon gaming sessions.

The ideal choice for anyone seeking to elevate their gaming setup and experience next-level immersion when playing the titles they love, the new speaker boasts LG's proprietary 3D Gaming Sound technology which incorporates a specially designed HRTF (head-related transfer function) algorithm to tailor a game's audio according to genre. This results in users being able to experience stunningly detailed virtual surround sound complete with a realistic sense of space, position and directionality, all without a cumbersome headset.

Based on this innovative technology, the GP9 also features Game Genre Optimizer with two modes that can customize game audio to match what the user is playing. FPS Mode allows first-person shooter game fans to hear the smallest of details, allowing them to react even quicker to enemy stealthily closing in on their position. RTS Mode ramps up the realism with genuine spatial sound that can immerse players in their favorite real-time strategy (RTS), racing and all other games like never before. And thanks to support for DTS Headphone:X, the LG UltraGear Gaming Speaker can provide convincing 7.1 virtual surround sound when using headsets or earphones. 1

﻿The GP9 is a one-of-a-kind "voice chat" gaming speaker that allows users to communicate with other players without the need for separate headsets or microphones. The built-in mics utilize LG's unique echo-cancellation algorithm which can distinguish a user's voice from game sounds and background noises. The advanced speaker can also perform the role of the discrete sound card many PC gamers prefer. Not only does it allow users to download professionally tuned EQ settings via a companion app, the GP9 also lets users share custom sound settings for specific games with other gamers.

And because LG UltraGear Gaming Speaker is Hi-Res Audio certified, gamers only get first-class sound quality when playing their favorite titles. With higher sampling rates, Hi-Res Audio delivers a richer, more complete reproduction of original sound during gameplay. The impressive performance of the GP9 is taken to the next level by a built-in Hi-Fi Quad DAC (ES9038PRO), an advanced technology typically found only in high-end audio equipment. 2 When connected to a PC, the speaker delivers the full benefit of its Hi-Fi Quad DAC – premium sound that makes every game feel far more real.

Every aspect of LG's powerful yet space-saving speaker has been designed with gamers' needs in mind. Its clean, all-in-one form factor is pleasing to the eye but won't distract users when they're battling it out for gaming supremacy. The GP9's top-mounted control buttons make it easy to change microphone, volume and sound modes on the fly. It even comes with customizable RGB lighting that can display 16.8 million different colors to create a more immersive environment and enhance the overall gaming experience.

And with a variety of connectivity options including optical cable and USB-C, the versatile GP9 offers an easy way to connect to PCs and gaming consoles.3 Users can also opt to go wireless and connect to laptops, tablets or smartphones via Bluetooth to enjoy the speaker's versatility and performance while listening to music or watching video content.

The UltraGear Gaming Speaker offers a unified, ultra-stylish aesthetic when paired with one of LG's lightning fast UltraGear gaming monitors as it's designed to fit neatly between the legs of the monitor's stand. But the GP9 was designed to pair well with any display, its "tactical" matte black finish and understated metallic elements looking great next to any device in any room.

The responsibly manufactured speaker also highlights LG's ongoing commitment to the environment, having received Eco-Product certification from SGS Société Générale de Surveillance SA of Switzerland.4

1 Compatible with standard 3.5mm audio jacks. 2 ESS Technology's ES9038PRO chip (SABRE® PRO Flagship 32-bit HypersStream® II 8-ch Audio DAC) is a 32-bit Quad DAC featuring 132 dB DNR. It is designed for professional audio equipment and qualifies for the industry standard for High-Resolution Audio. With its multiple connectivity options, users can connect the speaker to other Hi-Fi devices via an AUX cable (connectivity via AUX cable may vary by Hi-Fi device). 3 Depending on connectivity terminals, some products or models may not be supported. 4 SGS Eco-Product certification based on several factors, including the use of recycled materials in product packaging. Ships in eco-conscious packaging featuring internal packing material made from recycled molded pulp, an environmentally preferable alternative to polystyrene foam and plastic.

