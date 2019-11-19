LG Teams Up With Twitch For Live Stream Showcasing The New UltraGear Gaming Monitor

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics USA is partnering with Twitch, the leading service and community for multiplayer entertainment, to demonstrate innovation beyond boundaries with its LG UltraGearTM Gaming monitors (model 27GL850 and 38GL950G) by bringing together some of Twitch's top broadcasters. The LG UltraGear Monitors are the world's first Nano IPS gaming monitors, with 1ms response time and NVIDIA® G-SYNC® compatibility, that delivers smooth motion without tearing or stuttering for enhanced accuracy and gameplay.

LG Electronics USA is partnering with Twitch, the leading service and community for multiplayer entertainment, to demonstrate innovation beyond boundaries with its LG UltraGearTM Gaming monitors (model 27GL850 and 38GL950G) by bringing together some of Twitch’s top broadcasters. To showcase the monitor’s lightning speed, clarity, rich colors and realistic visuals, LG recruited Twitch streamer, Imane “Pokimane” Anys, who’s tapped other streamers, including Celine “Starsmitten” Cheung, Angela “AriaSaki” Don, and Alena “AngelsKimi” Kim. The LG UltraGear 27-inch monitor can now be purchased at LG authorized dealers for $499 while the 38-inch (coming soon) will be found for $1,999.

To showcase the monitor's lightning speed, clarity, rich colors and realistic visuals, LG recruited Twitch streamer, Imane "Pokimane" Anys, who's tapped other streamers, including Celine "Starsmitten" Cheung, Angela "AriaSaki" Don, and Alena "AngelsKimi" Kim. The team will face off with opponents for a live-streamed, two-hour broadcast where they will dominate the game using their LG UltraGear 27-inch monitor desk set-ups. Fans can watch and interact by visiting www.twitch.tv/pokimane during the live-stream.

Known for her gameplay and enthusiastic personality on streams of League of Legends and Fortnite, "Pokimane," is an influential voice on Twitch and one of the biggest streamers on the platform.1 "Anybody can enjoy games," said Pokimane. "There is a place for everyone on Twitch and products like LG's monitors help make streaming possible. I'm excited to use these monitors and play with some of my best friends."

"Gaming has given people from all walks of life the chance to both learn and express themselves through a unique outlet like no other," said Michelle Fernandez, head of home entertainment consumer marketing at LG Electronics USA. "This is why LG UltraGear, in association with Twitch, is excited to have Pokimane show streamers how their monitor can provide an ultra-immersive gaming experience that allows personal expression to be displayed through this game-changing display."

Throughout the live-stream there will be Twitch subscription "sub-bombs", rewarding both the broadcasters and their fans for their victory.

The LG UltraGear 27-inch monitor can now be purchased at LG authorized dealers for $499 while the 38-inch (coming soon) will be found for $1,999. For more information on LG's UltraGear 1ms monitors, as well as the stream, please visit LG.com.

About LG Electronics USA

LG Electronics USA, Inc., based in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., is the North American subsidiary of LG Electronics, Inc., a $54 billion global innovator in technology and manufacturing. In the United States, LG sells a wide range of innovative home appliances, home entertainment products, mobile phones, commercial displays, air conditioning systems, solar energy solutions and vehicle components. The "Life's Good" marketing theme encompasses how LG is dedicated to people's happiness by exceeding expectations today and tomorrow. LG is a 2019 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year-Sustained Excellence. www.LG.com.

About Twitch

Launched in 2011, Twitch is a global community that comes together each day to create multiplayer entertainment: unique, live, unpredictable experiences created by the interactions of millions. It brings the joy of co-op to everything, from casual gaming and world-class esports to anime marathons, music, and art streams. Twitch also hosts TwitchCon, the biggest community event of the year, where tens of thousands of people come together to celebrate and connect with others who share their interests and passions. We're always live at Twitch. Stay up to date on all things Twitch on Twitter and on our Blog.

1 (2019, October 23). The Most Followed Twitch Streamers, October 2019. Retrieved from https://www.twitchmetrics.net/channels/follower

SOURCE LG Electronics USA

Related Links

http://www.lg.com

