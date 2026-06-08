LG Teams with NVIDIA to Shape the Future with M.A.P. (Mobility / AI Infra / Physical AI)

SEOUL, South Korea, June 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LG and NVIDIA are expanding their strategic collaboration across industries, Physical AI, AI Infra and mobility jointly drawing the future map of industry.

LG and NVIDIA held a Top Management Meeting in Yeouido, Seoul, attended by Kwang Mo Koo, Chairman and CEO of LG Corp., Jensen Huang, CEO of NVIDIA, and other top executives.

On the 8th of June, Kwang Mo Koo, Chairman and CEO of LG Corp.(left) and Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of NVIDIA(right), pose for a photo at the LG Twin Towers in Yeouido, Seoul

The meetings, attended by Kwang Mo Koo, NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang, and heads of major companies, expand the scope of mid- to long-term strategic cooperation leading industrial innovation in the AI era.

The expanded collaboration combines NVIDIA's cutting-edge AI technologies with LG's manufacturing and infrastructure capabilities to implement AI most quickly and comprehensively in customers' daily lives and industrial sites. The collaboration between LG, which possesses decades of manufacturing innovation know-how and vast life data assets accumulated through customer touchpoints around the world, and NVIDIA, is expected to accelerate global AI innovation across both industry and daily life.

Kwang Mo Koo, Chairman and CEO of LG Corp., said, "Together with NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang, we had a very in-depth and inspiring discussion on strategic cooperation that will transform future industries," adding, "The blueprint for the AI ecosystem envisioned by NVIDIA aligns with LG's future direction of creating meaningful changes in customers' daily lives and global industrial sites. With today's meeting as a starting point, we will further solidify our partnership by combining the unique capabilities of both companies."

"Korea is extraordinary at manufacturing, mechatronics and AI, and the fusion of these strengths will make robotics and physical AI a major growth sector for the country," said Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of NVIDIA. "With NVIDIA DSX and physical AI platforms, LG can extend its leadership from homes and vehicles to factories and AI infrastructure, creating new growth opportunities across the intelligent systems that will shape daily life and industry."

1. Cooperation in Physical AI and Robotics

The two companies will pursue a win-win strategy in the field of Physical AI, spanning manufacturing to robotics, by maximizing synergies based on each company's core capabilities.

LG has accumulated production technology data and know-how from global manufacturing sites, while NVIDIA provides NVIDIA Isaac, Omniverse and Cosmos AI and simulation technologies.

By combining these strengths, the two companies plan to enhance AI-driven manufacturing competitiveness, build an autonomous manufacturing ecosystem in which the entire process from raw material procurement to production, logistics, and customer delivery is connected in real time through data and AI, and establish it as a new global smart factory standard.

The two companies will also pursue development of NVIDIA's next-generation robot foundation model GR00T, further strengthening cooperation in robotics.

LG and NVIDIA will advance robot development capabilities and performance through strategic cooperation across the entire robotics field, from data collection and generation, simulation, training, and actions, in a wide range of robots including humanoids and logistics robots.

LG Innotek will serve as the eyes and ears of robots based on its world-class optical technologies, and will develop high-performance sensing modules and optical components optimized for NVIDIA AI infrastructure.

Furthermore, LG CNS is building an ecosystem that enables anyone to easily adopt AI robots in manufacturing and logistics sites. By integrating NVIDIA's robotics technologies, including NVIDIA Isaac open robotics frameworks, Cosmos open world models and Isaac GR00T open robotic foundation models, into its industrial robot platform, "PhysicalWorks," the company is accelerating the AI transformation of logistics and manufacturing floors.

2. Cooperation in AI Factories

The two companies will also expand cooperation in the field of next-generation AI Infra (AIDC), which will support the AI era.

LG Electronics will further enhance its AI Infra capabilities by collaborating with NVIDIA on cooling solutions for AI Infra thermal management, including coolant distribution units (CDUs) and cold plates, as well as on prefabricated modular design technologies aligned with NVIDIA's DSX reference design.

LG Energy Solution will develop 800V direct current (DC)-based data center power solutions with NVIDIA to deliver power efficiently for next-generation AI factories. Through this, the company aims to improve the energy efficiency of AI data centers and take the lead in the next-generation data center energy market.

LG CNS plans to build next-generation AI data centers with improved scalability and energy efficiency by adopting the NVIDIA DSX AI factory reference design, while LG Uplus plans to build a large-scale AI Infra utilizing NVIDIA Rubin GPUs.

3. Cooperation in Mobility

Together with NVIDIA, LG will accelerate the realization of safer and more intelligent autonomous driving and SDVs.

LG Electronics will advance mobility AI systems, including next-generation advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), by integrating its proprietary in-vehicle infotainment (IVI) capabilities with NVIDIA's autonomous driving platform NVIDIA DRIVE Hyperion.

LG Innotek will expand development of core automotive components optimized for the NVIDIA DRIVE Hyperion architecture, including communication modules, sensing solutions, and automotive lighting systems.

Strengthening Technology Alliance to Expand the EXAONE Ecosystem

LG and NVIDIA will also strengthen their technology alliance to enhance Korea's AI competitiveness.

LG AI Research plans to improve training efficiency and inference performance in the development of EXAONE by utilizing NVIDIA Blackwell GPUs, along with its AI development platform, NVIDIA Nemotron, NVIDIA NeMo, and inference performance enhancement software, NVIDIA TensorRT-LLM.

LG also plans to expand its adoption of NVIDIA-powered AI agents across the LG Group, including LG's enterprise AI agent service ChatEXAONE, thereby cooperating to accelerate enterprise AI transformation.

About LG

LG is a technology innovator and global leader in consumer electronics, advanced materials, and automotive components. Founded in 1947, LG was a driving force behind South Korea's modernization. The company produced South Korea's first radio and television sets and today is a global leader in organic light-emitting displays (OLED), electric car batteries, and advanced industrial plastics. The LG group of companies operates in more than 60 countries that together generate USD 140 billion in annual revenue. LG Corporation (LG Corp.) is the holding company for industry-leading LG subsidiaries, such as LG Electronics, LG Display, LG Energy Solution, LG Chem, to name a few. For more information about the LG group of companies, visit lgcorp.com.

SOURCE LG