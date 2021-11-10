LG, The NCAA, Turner Sports And CBS Sports Join Forces To Provide Unique Experiences To NCAA Fans Of All Generations

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics USA has launched a three-year partnership with the NCAA, Turner Sports, and CBS Sports for category exclusive marketing and distribution rights to NCAA Championship competitions that will expand the reach of college sports to legions of current fans and generations of new ones. LG's support of NCAA Championships will include multiple initiatives to inspire both fans and student athletes, including the launch of the NCAA Championships Channel, a new smart TV streaming channel for NCAA championships available exclusively on LG Smart TVs.

In partnership with CBS Sports and Turner Sports, up to 50 NCAA Fall, Winter and Spring championships, both live and on-demand, will be featured on LG's exclusive streaming service, LG Channels. A top-five app in terms of streaming hours on LG TVs, LG Channels features more than 350 free ad supported channels in the United States. The exclusive NCAA channel on LG Smart TVs will also offer a unique series featuring behind-the-scenes content from student athletes and their schools in addition to recaps of NCAA championships throughout the year. From current students to alumni, this unique partnership will bring a live home entertainment viewing experience to a wide array of sports fans.

"As a fan of the NCAA, LG is excited about this one-of-a-kind sponsorship opportunity which will deliver various services for fans, including live streaming content through a big screen experience and enhanced access to games," said Peggy Ang, senior vice president of marketing at LG Electronics USA. "The NCAA is an organization that catapults some of sports' top talent to higher levels and LG will put a spotlight on the wide breadth of NCAA student-athletes who strive for excellence in many of the sports categories and divisions through the enhanced access to NCAA championships coverage. Working with the NCAA, CBS Sports, and Turner Sports, LG will offer a new platform that celebrates these accomplished athletes while simultaneously empowering their development and success with LG technologies."

The NCAA Championships Channel launches this month, airing highlights and games from previous college championships. The Fall 2021 NCAA championship games will be available on-demand starting mid-November, with live streams expected to be available starting for the Winter season in the first quarter of 2022. LG, the NCAA, Turner Sports, and CBS Sports will work closely together on integrated marketing activities to celebrate this momentous partnership.

"We're thrilled to welcome LG to the NCAA Corporate Partner family as it brings a platform that will put more of a spotlight on outstanding student-athlete accomplishments with its SmartTV channels," said Dan Gavitt, NCAA senior vice president of basketball. "NCAA student-athletes are high achievers in the classroom and in competition. LG is providing a special opportunity for athletes to be seen and to have a voice around their championships. We thank LG for providing this unique platform where student-athletes can talk about their overall experiences and their competitive achievements."

