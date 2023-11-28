LG TO PRESENT INNOVATIVE SOLUTIONS FOR A BETTER LIFE AT CES 2024

News provided by

LG Electronics (LG)

28 Nov, 2023, 09:00 ET

To Become a Smart Life Solutions Company, LG is Harnessing AI to Expand and Enhance Living Spaces and Customer Experience

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics (LG) invites consumers from around the world to tune in to its LG World Premiere press conference and to come visit its exhibition booth at CES in Las Vegas this January. The press conference, hosted under the theme 'Reinvent your future,' is scheduled to kick off at 08:00 (PST) on January 8 at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center.

Continue Reading
Arriving on stage first, LG CEO William Cho will be announcing the company’s key areas of focus for 2024 and beyond. Major topics will include LG’s transformation into a Smart Life Solution Company—declared earlier in July as Future Vision 2030—and how it is leveraging AI to expand and enhance both the living space and the customer experience.
Arriving on stage first, LG CEO William Cho will be announcing the company’s key areas of focus for 2024 and beyond. Major topics will include LG’s transformation into a Smart Life Solution Company—declared earlier in July as Future Vision 2030—and how it is leveraging AI to expand and enhance both the living space and the customer experience.

Arriving on stage first, LG CEO William Cho will be announcing the company's key areas of focus for 2024 and beyond. Major topics will include LG's transformation into a Smart Life Solution Company—declared earlier in July as Future Vision 2030—and how it is leveraging AI to expand and enhance both the living space and the customer experience. The LG World Premiere is set to unveil more details of what the vision truly means and promises for the consumers.

The state-of-the-art products unveiled during the press conference will be on show during CES 2024 at LG's booth. Along with impressive displays, jaw-dropping technology installations and entertaining interactive exhibits, visitors can explore and learn more how its innovations will improve lives across various areas, including the home, commercial and mobility.

LG World Premiere will be livestreamed on the LG website (www.LG.com/CES2024) and LG Global YouTube channel.

About LG Electronics, Inc.
LG Electronics is a global innovator in technology and consumer electronics with a presence in almost every country and an international workforce of more than 74,000. LG's four companies – Home Appliance & Air Solution, Home Entertainment, Vehicle component Solutions and Business Solutions – combined for global revenue of over KRW 80 trillion in 2022. LG is a leading manufacturer of consumer and commercial products ranging from TVs, home appliances, air solutions, monitors, service robots, automotive components and its premium LG SIGNATURE and intelligent LG ThinQ brands are familiar names world over. Visit www.LGnewsroom.com for the latest news.

Media Contacts:




LG Electronics, Inc.

LG Electronics, Inc.

Léa Lee

Jenny Shin

+82 2 3777 3981

+82 2 3777 3692

[email protected]

[email protected]

www.LGnewsroom.com

www.LGnewsroom.com

SOURCE LG Electronics (LG)

Also from this source

LG INDUCTION COOKTOPS, RANGES FIRST IN INDUSTRY CERTIFIED TO NEW ENERGY STAR SPECS

LG INDUCTION COOKTOPS, RANGES FIRST IN INDUSTRY CERTIFIED TO NEW ENERGY STAR SPECS

Induction cooktops and ranges from LG Electronics are the first in the industry to be certified to the brand new ENERGY STAR® specification for...
LG INTRODUCES TWO NEW SMART MONITORS TO ITS LINEUP

LG INTRODUCES TWO NEW SMART MONITORS TO ITS LINEUP

LG Electronics (LG) announced today pricing and availability of its 2023 LG SMART Monitor lineup. The 32SR50F priced at $229 and 27SR50F priced at...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Consumer Electronics

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

Image1

Retail

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.