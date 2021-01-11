LG To Reinforce Industry Dominance With Ultimate TV Technology

LG's 2021 OLED TV lineup represents the company's most comprehensive range of OLED TVs to date with exciting new models that come in more large sizes and build on the brand's legacy of superior picture quality. LG's newest G1 series features OLED evo, the next step in the evolution of OLED TV technology that delivers better luminosity for bright and punchy images with amazing clarity, detail and realism.

When it comes to the ultimate viewing experience of OLED, LG is offering consumers more choices than ever before. The exceptional LG C1 series boasts a diverse range of size options from the 48-inch version favored by avid gamers to the new 83-inch model which will have all the neighbors inviting themselves over on movie night. What's more, the new optional Gallery Stand 2 (sold separately) is an attractive alternative to the sleek, flush-to-the-wall Gallery Design mount for those who desire more flexibility in their interior planning.

LG's latest intelligent processor, the α (Alpha) 9 Gen 4 AI, revamps the performance on the newest LG OLED TV models in the G1 and C1 series, LG QNED MiniLED TV models QNED99 and QNED95 and LG NanoCell TV models NANO99 and NANO95. The processor leverages deep learning to analyze and optimize content, making content of any quality look picture-perfect on the large, self-emissive displays. The α9 Gen 4 processor features AI Picture Pro, which recognizes content, removes noise, and optimizes picture quality. And the new Scene Detection feature can now analyze the type of scene being shown and improve the picture accordingly.

Moreover, the processor incorporates a new version of LG's AI Sound Pro which boasts two major additions for 2021. Virtual 5.1.2 surround sound up-mixing delivers an incredibly immersive audio experience via the TV's built-in speakers while Auto Volume Leveling 3 feature maintains a consistent level of volume when switching between channels or streaming apps.

LG's latest OLED TVs offer an exceptionally intuitive user experience thanks to the company's updated webOS 6.0 smart TV platform. With a completely redesigned New Home screen as well as performance and feature improvements, webOS 6.0 provides faster access to apps and simpler content discovery capability with even more personalized recommendations. Paired with an improved Magic Remote that includes hot keys for popular content providers, LG's new webOS offers users the ability to more easily control and navigate LG's next-generation TVs and the growing webOS ecosystem.

Acknowledged by consumers, tech experts and some of the biggest names in the film industry as the best displays around, LG OLED TVs continue to raise the bar for image quality. With the company's self-lit pixel technology, the panels featured in the 2021 lineup offer perfect blacks and have been certified as having 100 percent color fidelity by the global product testing agency Intertek. 4 In addition to their unsurpassed color and contrast, LG's TVs support for Dolby Vision IQ and Dolby Atmos® 5 to take viewer immersion to a whole new level.

LG OLED TVs have also earned a reputation as the best TVs for both console and PC gaming. LG's 2021 OLED TVs are equipped with new features such as Game Optimizer along with a 1 millisecond response time, low input lag and four ports supporting the latest HDMI specifications. 6 Not only does Game Optimizer, featured in all LG 2021 webOS TVs including QNED MiniLED and NanoCell TVs, allow users the ability to access all game-related settings in one convenient place, but it also automatically applies the best picture settings according to the type of the game being played, whether it is a first-person shooter, role-playing game or real-time strategy title. For exhilarating big-screen gaming, LG OLED TVs are G-SYNC® Compatible, FreeSync™ Premium supported and feature variable refresh rate (VRR),7 all of which can be managed within the Game Optimizer.

What's more, LG expanded the number of TV models that will support HDMI 2.1 features in 2021, with enhanced audio return channel (eARC) and automatic low latency mode (ALLM) being supported across the full lineup. LG's QNED90 MiniLED, and NANO90 NanoCell TVs will also support variable refresh rate (VRR) for an outstanding experience for those who love gaming.

"Our commitment to raising the industry bar and increasing value for consumers are both clearly evident in the 2021 LG OLED TV lineup," said Park Hyoung-sei, President of the LG Home Entertainment Company. "Featuring LG OLED evo, our most advanced panel technology yet, our newest OLED TVs are in a league of their own, delivering another level of viewing experience we feel confident in saying is second to none."

Visitors to LG's CES® 2021 virtual showroom from January 11-14 will be able to experience first-hand LG's 2021 TV lineup including self-lit LG OLED TVs, new premium LG QNED MiniLED TVs and more immersive NanoCell TVs with ultra-large screen size options. Follow other CES announcements from LG on social media using #LGCES2021 and #CES2021.

1 2021 CES Innovation Awards Honorees include OLED models 77Z1, 55G1, 65G1, 77G1, 83C1 and 86NANO90P.

2 Ideally suited for 55/65-inch G1, C1, A1 series models. Optional; sold separately.

3 Applies only to G1, C1 series models.

4 Third-party testing conducted by Intertek showed the color fidelity of the display is 100% based on CIE dE 2000 color difference metric calculated for 125 color patches distributed across the entire color volume. Color difference (Delta-E) value was less than 2 for each of the 125 color patches.

5 Dolby Vision is a trademark of Dolby Laboratories. Dolby and Dolby Atmos are registered trademarks of Dolby Laboratories.

6 Refers to inclusion of four HDMI 2.1 ports and applies to G1 & C1 series models.

7 Compatibility with Nvidia G-SYNC, FreeSync and VRR and applies to G1 & C1, series models.

