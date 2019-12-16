LG TVs First To Exceed Official Industry Definition For 8K Ultra HD TVs

The official industry 8K Ultra HD designation and logo were developed by the CTA to set a clear definition for retailers and consumers to help better identify products that meet key 8K Ultra HD requirements. LG's Real 8K TVs, which will make their debut at CES 2020, are the first to exceed CTA's specific requirements including those related to resolution, digital inputs, high dynamic range, upscaling, bit depth and measurement methodology.

The CTA based its 8K definition on the threshold specified by the International Committee for Display Metrology.* The measurement guidelines based on contrast modulation (CM) state that resolution must meet a 50 percent minimum CM threshold along with at least 33 million active pixels in order to qualify as 8K UHD. Other industry standard-setting bodies such as the International Organization for Standardization also use Contrast Modulation as the industry benchmark.

Starting in January 2020, every LG 8K TV will display CTA's 8K UHD logo. New 2020 models build on LG's leadership position as the only manufacturer offering Real 8K TVs in two categories – OLED (LG SIGNATURE OLED 8K) and LCD (LG 8K NanoCell TV) – all delivering CM values in the 90 percent range, while some other models in the industry remain in the low double digits.

Third-party testing by the global product testing and certification organization Intertek verified that the 75-inch LG NanoCell 8K TV far surpasses the CM measurement requirement set by ICDM, with the unit returning an impressive 90 percent CM horizontally and 91 percent CM vertically. Another leading international testing firm, VDE (Verband Deutscher Elektrotechniker) reported nearly identical CM results.

* Among other things, to earn the CTA 8K Ultra HD logo, a display must meet a minimum of 50 percent contrast modulation using a 1x1 grill pattern measured in accordance with the established guidelines for measurement of visible resolution specified in version 1.03c, section 7.8, of the International Display Measurement Standard by the International Committee for Display Metrology.

**Upscaling: LG TVs offer AI upscaling, based on deep learning network

***Digital inputs: LG TVs are compatible with the widest selection of 8K content formats, including HEVC, Youtube's AV1, VP9s and also HDMI, USB and network connection.

