LG U+ Completes a Successful Trial of DriveNets Network Cloud Solution on its Core Network

SEOUL, South Korea, and RA'ANANA Israel, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LG U+, a South Korean telecommunications service provider owned by LG Corporation, and DriveNets, a leader in cloud-native networking software and network disaggregation solutions, today announced the successful completion of a proof-of-concept (POC) process for DriveNets Network Cloud solution as a potential replacement for LG U+'s existing network core and backbone routing technology. In this effort, LG U+ led the first successful validation of cloud-native, backbone packet-forwarding transmission in South Korea. This successful POC trial is the latest step in LG U+'s evolution towards a fully cloud-native, disaggregated network.

"At LG U+, we are looking forward to evolving our entire network infrastructure to the cloud, including base stations, wired networks, and core networks," said Lee Sang-Heon, LG U+ NW Advanced Development Manager. "DriveNets Network Cloud confirmed that we will be able to provide optimal service quality without interruption, even when traffic increases or other challenges occur, in a cloud-native environment. This test is an important milestone as we evolve our network to a cloud environment, ensuring the best customer experience by preemptively securing future network cloud technology."

"This successful test with LG U+ is further validation of the value that building networks like cloud brings to service providers around the world," said Ido Susan, co-founder and CEO of DriveNets. "DriveNets Network Cloud offers software-based, disaggregated networking solutions for any network use case, from core and peering to edge and access, running on a shared cluster of networking white boxes. Network Cloud provides on-demand capacity scaling, leading LG U+ to the next generation of network technology."

Networks transforming to cloud technology

Telecommunications service providers worldwide are transforming their networks to disaggregated, cloud-native architectures now, or plan to in the near future. A recent Heavy Reading survey, A Radical Network Change to Cloud , found that an average 35 percent of service providers surveyed are already in the process of adopting modern cloud-native or disaggregated networks – from access to core – while more than 50 percent plan to do so within the next five years.

DriveNets is leading that transformation, engaging with nearly 100 operators and cloud providers worldwide, disrupting the market and bringing disaggregation to the largest networks in the world. As operators continue to evolve their networks to 5G technology, disaggregation will continue to be deployed more broadly.

Learn more about DriveNets Network Cloud here .

About LG U+

LG U+ leverages LG Group's networks and capabilities to provide life-changing services for our customers. Experience next-level mobile, home and enterprise services with our superlative network quality. LG U+ became the first Korean telecommunications operator to export $22 million in 5G content and solutions. Our acquisition of LG HelloVision further bolstered our media business portfolio as we continue to deliver top content and win customer trust. LG U+ demonstrated the world's first 5G service in December, 2018 and launched the world's first commercial 5G service in April, 2019. LG U+ plan to deploy a nation-wide 5G network with 3.5GHz and commercialize mmWave and 5G SA. LG U+ ranked first in revenue growth rate among all Korean telcos in 2020. With the growth of the 5G and IPTV businesses, operating income increased by 29.1% year-over-year.

About DriveNets

DriveNets is a leader in cloud-native networking software and network disaggregation solutions. Founded in 2015 and based in Israel, DriveNets offers communications service providers (CSPs) and cloud providers a radical new way to build networks, substantially growing their profitability by changing their technological and economic models. DriveNets' solution – Network Cloud – adapts the architectural model of cloud to telco-grade networking. Network Cloud is a cloud-native software that runs over a shared physical infrastructure of standard white-boxes, radically simplifying the network's operations, offering telco-scale performance and elasticity at a much lower cost. Learn more at www.drivenets.com

SOURCE DriveNets