LG Unleashes CordZero Stick Vac With All-In-One Tower: The First To Charge, Store And Auto-Empty

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics USA is expanding its LG CordZero™ line to include the new LG CordZero Vacuum with All-in-One Tower™ (A939KBGS) – the first stick vac to feature a sleek docking station that automatically empties the vacuum's dust bin while charging both batteries and neatly storing tools and accessories.

With the powerful performance that consumers can count on from America's most reliable home appliance brand,1 the LG CordZero All-in-One Tower delivers convenient, cordless cleaning thanks to Kompressor technology that doubles the bin capacity, versatile attachments – including a Power Mop – and up to 120 minutes of battery life3 for uninterrupted cleaning. The new model is available exclusively on LG.com now for $999 before becoming available online with retailers nationwide in the coming weeks.

An All-in-One Solution to Cleaning Challenges

The new CordZero with All-in-One Tower simplifies cleaning, solving the most common frustrations of vacuum users with its auto-empty bin and new form factor that allows for easy, convenient storage. According to a survey commissioned by LG Electronics evaluating U.S. cleaning habits, 65 percent of Americans say that emptying the dust bin is the worst part of vacuuming while 60 percent said they would vacuum more frequently if they were able to easily access and store their vacuum. Another 40 percent complain that they have lost attachments.2

"We looked at consumer's biggest pain points when it comes to cleaning their floors and solved them with new CordZero with All-in-One Tower so that users can enjoy a more seamless cleaning process from start to finish," said Dan Hayes, senior product manager, LG Electronics USA. "Now consumers don't have to deal with cleaning frustrations – like emptying the dust bin, lost accessories, storage issues, and even holding down a power button to operate."

The Hands-Free Way to Deal with Dust and Debris – Automatically

With a fully automated dust removal system, users can enjoy a hands-free way to deal with dust and debris – automatically. Simply dock the vacuum in the tower and the auto empty feature takes it from there, automatically opening the bin and depositing the contents into a larger, disposable collection bag so you can keep your home and your hands clean without worrying about scattering dust and debris all over your clean home. Plus, users enjoy better suction with an empty dust bin the next time they clean.

Hidden Tool Storage & Versatile Attachments

Access all your vacuum tools without hassle or mess. The sleek All-in-One Tower provides exceptional space efficiency, designed to provide hidden storage for its accompanying accessories – including the universal nozzle, power floor nozzle, power mini nozzle, combination and crevice tools and power mop attachment.

With its interchangeable nozzles, the LG CordZero and All-in-One Tower can be easily switched from a vacuum to a mop and back again in a snap. The Power Mop attachment gives hardwood floors a perfect finish with the help of washable, dual spinning microfiber pads automatically moistened by the vacuum's integrated water tank.

Lasting Power & Kompressor™ Technology

Clean more, clean longer, and empty less with two rechargeable, detachable batteries that let you clean and charge at the same time for up to 120 minutes3 of uninterrupted performance. Upgraded lithium-ion batteries are designed to take repeated charges, and the Smart Inverter Motor™ provides optimal suction power across a range of floor types and is backed by a 10-year limited warranty for lasting peace of mind. Kompressor™ technology more than doubles bin capacity4 with a simple press of a lever that compresses collected pet hair, dirt and dust, making room for more debris.

Easy Cleaning with Just a Touch

One-touch control lets users turn the vacuum on and off or select power levels easily, making cleaning more comfortable and reducing hand strain often caused by having to hold down the power button. The adjustable, telescopic wand offers an additional 9.5 inches of cleaning reach for tall or hard-to-reach areas and can be adjusted easily to a comfortable height for any user. Plus, CordZero converts to a handheld vacuum instantly.

Hassle-Free Maintenance

LG CordZero features removable, washable filters – plus, unlike other vacuums that only let users remove the filter washable filters, the cyclone system on both the CordZero vacuum and tower can be removed for easy cleaning that improves airflow and performance. The LG ThinQ® mobile app also offer step-by-step guides and smartphone reminders for routine maintenance.

For more information, visit www.lg.com/us/stick-vacuums.

1 According to 2021 Leading Consumer Testing Organization.

2 According to a recent survey commissioned by LG Electronics.

3 In normal mode without Power Nozzles using two batteries with up to 60 min. of power each..

4 Vs. previous models

