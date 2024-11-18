LG UNVEILS NEW ULTRAGEAR OLED GAMING MONITOR WITH 480HZ REFRESH RATE

Designed for Ultimate Gaming Immersion, the new GX7 Features Advanced WOLED Technology and Cutting-Edge Connectivity

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., Nov. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics (LG) today unveiled its latest, premium UltraGear™ OLED gaming monitor GX7 (model 27GX790A). Designed for serious gamers, the new model features a 27-inch, QHD resolution (2,560 x 1,440) WOLED display with a 0.03ms (GtG) response time and a 480Hz refresh rate. The 27GX790A, the most compact UltraGear OLED display yet, delivers enhanced gaming immersion with exceptional picture quality, silky-smooth performance, and 4-side virtually borderless design. It also works seamlessly with the newest graphics cards, thanks to an array of advanced connectivity options, including DisplayPort 2.1. The 27GX790A retails for $999.99 and is available now for pre-order though Dec. 25, 2024, at LG.com. Consumers who pre-order may also be eligible to claim a $200 Virtual Mastercard® Prepaid Card.1

Designed for serious gamers, the new model features a 27-inch, QHD resolution (2,560 x 1,440) WOLED display with a 0.03ms (GtG) response time and a 480Hz refresh rate. LG’s WOLED tech has earned the new UltraGear OLED gaming monitor both VESA DisplayHDR™ True Black 400 certification and highest VESA ClearMR tier.

The all-new 27GX790A is equipped with LG's WOLED display technology, which employs a white OLED light source with color filters to produce RGB colors and impressive screen brightness. This technology provides a high contrast ratio, vibrant colors, deep blacks and excellent motion clarity – even during the most fast-paced gaming action – LG's WOLED tech has earned the new UltraGear OLED gaming monitor both VESA DisplayHDR™ True Black 400 certification and highest VESA ClearMR tier.

Additionally, the 27GX790A offers NVIDIA G-SYNC® compatibility and AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro support, further enhancing the gaming experience by eliminating distracting screen-tearing and flickering.2 The application of LG's Anti-Glare & Low Reflection (AGLR) Coating provides a more comfortable gaming experience in brighter rooms, enabling gamers to see what's happening on screen without difficulty.

Incorporating DisplayPort 2.1 and HDMI 2.1 interfaces, the 27-inch UltraGear OLED gaming monitor ensures compatibility with the latest consoles and gaming PCs, as well as next-generation GPUs expected to launch in early 2025.

Contributing to a cleaner gaming setup, the monitor's slim, flat L-shaped stand lets users place their keyboard on top of its base and offers ergonomic comfort and customizability with a swivel range of -30 to 30 degrees. It also comes with a 4-pole headphone jack to allow convenient in-game communications via headset and supports DTS Headphone:X.3 DTS's three-dimensional audio solution for headphones provides accurate sound positioning, helping users pinpoint where noises are coming from – which can mean the difference between victory and defeat in intense FPS or online battle royale games.

"An ideal choice for serious gamers, the 27GX790A boasts a 27-inch OLED screen with an exceptionally fast 480Hz refresh rate," said YS Lee, vice president and head of the IT business unit at LG Business Solutions Company. "Our new UltraGear OLED gaming monitor is perfect for both console and PC gaming, offering a range of connectivity options and compatibility with the latest gaming hardware. The LG UltraGear brand will continue to provide high-performance monitors that enhance every aspect of the gaming experience."

Specifications:



LG UltraGear OLED Gaming Monitor GX7 (27GX790A) Display Type WOLED (Anti-Glare & Low Reflection (AGLR)) Screen Size 27-inch Design 4-side Virtually Borderless Design Resolution 2,560 x 1,440 Color Gamut Up to DCI-P3 98.5% Refresh Rate (Max.) 480Hz Response Time 0.03ms (GtG) HDR VESA DisplayHDR™ True Black 400 Highest VESA ClearMR tier Adaptive Sync NVIDIA G-SYNC® Compatible AMD Free-Sync™ Premium Pro Connectivity HDMI 2.1 x2 DisplayPort 2.1 x1 USB3.0 1up 2down 4-pole headphone out (DTS Headphone:X) Stand Tilt (-5° ~ 15°) Swivel (-30° ~ 30°) Pivot Height (110 mm) Wall Mountable (100 mm x 100 mm)

1 Consumers who purchase a qualifying LG UltraGear™ OLED Monitor from http://LG.com between November 18, 2024, and December 25, 2024, may be eligible for a $200 Virtual Mastercard® Prepaid Card. Claims must be submitted within 90 days of purchase. Limit one per household. Full terms at www.lg-promos.com/lgoled

2 NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible supports variable refresh rate on GeForce GTX 10 Series and higher GPUs on Display Port, and GeForce RTX 30 Series and higher GPUs on HDMI 2.1.

3 Headphones sold separately. For DTS patents, see http://patents.dts.com. Manufactured under license from DTS, Inc. or its affiliates. DTS trademarks and logos are registered trademarks or trademarks of DTS, Inc. in the United States and other countries. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

About LG Electronics USA

LG Electronics USA, Inc., based in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., is the North American subsidiary of LG Electronics, Inc., a $68 billion global innovator in technology and manufacturing. In the United States, LG sells a wide range of innovative home appliances, home entertainment products, commercial displays, air conditioning systems, energy solutions and vehicle components. LG is a 11-time ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year. The company's commitment to environmental sustainability and its "Life's Good" marketing theme encompass how LG is dedicated to people's happiness by exceeding expectations today and tomorrow. For more information, visit www.LG.com.

Media Contacts:

LG Electronics USA LG Electronics USA

Chris De Maria Christin Rodriguez

[email protected] [email protected]

LG-One

[email protected]

SOURCE LG Electronics (LG)