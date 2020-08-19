LG USA Announces Arrival Of UltraGear 4K IPS 1ms GTG Gaming Monitor

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., Aug. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics announced today the U.S. debut of the 27-inch LG UltraGear Gaming Monitor (model 27GN950), the world's first 4K IPS 1 millisecond Gray-to-Gray (GTG)1 gaming monitor. The latest addition to LG's award-winning UltraGear lineup is now available at LG.com and LG-authorized retailers nationwide at a suggested price of $799.99.

As a CES® 2020 Innovation Award Honoree and Red Dot Design Award winner, the LG UltraGear 27GN950 delivers a 1ms Nano IPS display with a refresh rate of 144Hz, a game-winning combination desired by PC gamers for its ability to deliver immersive picture quality without sacrificing other important areas such as the input lag and refresh rate. The new monitor also offers hardware calibration to maximize the ability of LG's IPS technology to realize precise color reproduction. And with VESA DisplayHDR™ 600 certification , 2 the UltraGear 27GN950 guarantees a certain level of quality in the form of outstanding color, dynamic contrast, high luminance and a wide color gamut.

The VESA® Display Stream Compression (DSC) technology in the27GN950 can deliver virtually lossless 4K UHD images in 10-bit color with a 144Hz refresh rate via just a single DisplayPort cable.3 Its NVIDIA G-SYNC compatibility and support for HDR ensures enhanced image quality with reduced screen tearing and minimized stutter that works seamlessly with VESA DSC for an incredibly realistic and exhilarating gaming experience.

LG's latest UltraGear model also features a stylish design that adds to an exhilarating gaming experience. With a four-side virtually borderless display, gamers can customize their station in seconds by raising, lowering, pivoting, and tilting the ergonomically designed stand. Additionally, with both Sound and Video Sync modes, the LG UltraGear 27GN950 uses RGB Sphere Lighting 2.0 to light up according to the dynamic sounds and visuals in the game. The 27GN950 will also be the first LG UltraGear monitor to feature the new "wings" emblem.

LG UltraGear is the official gaming monitor of iconic eSports organization, Evil Geniuses' North American team. The partnership is rooted in the shared belief and unquestioned pursuit for excellence which starts by using the best products.

For more information on the new LG UltraGear gaming monitor, visit https://www.lg.com/us/monitors/lg-27gn950-b-gaming-monitor .

Key Specifications:

Display Type: Nano IPS

Screen Size: 27-inch

Resolution: 4K UHD (3,840 x 2,160)

UHD (3,840 x 2,160) Brightness: 400 nits (Typical)

Color Gamut: DCI-P3 98 percent

Color Bit: 1.07B

Refresh Rate: 144Hz

Response Time: 1ms GTG

HDR: VESA DisplayHDR™ 600

Adaptive Sync : NVIDIA G-SYNC Compatible & AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro

Stand: Height Adjustable / Pivot / Tilt

Connectivity: HDMI x 2 / DP x 1 / USB 3.0 / H/P out (Maxx Audio)

1 Tested by LG internal lab March 2020 based on iBoson's GRT-100 at room temperature of 25°C. Average value of GTG measured the rising/falling response time every 16 steps, available in Faster Mode setup.

2 Certified by VESA May 2020 based on VESA DisplayHDR CTS version 1.1.

3 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 16/20 series, AMD Radeon RX 5500 or higher graphics card required for UHD 4K 10 bit at 144Hz with DSC.

