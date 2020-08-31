LG USA Appoints Scarbrough Senior VP, Air Conditioning Technologies

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Aug. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- HVAC industry veteran Steven R. Scarbrough has been named senior vice president and general manager of Air Conditioning Technologies for LG Electronics USA. Scarbrough, who brings nearly two decades of experience to his new role at LG, will be responsible for leading LG's commercial, residential, and applied air conditioning business in the United States.

Based at LG's U.S. air conditioning headquarters in Alpharetta, Ga., Scarbrough reports to Senior Vice President DJ Kang, who leads the LG Electronics Air Solutions division in the U.S. Scarbrough succeeds Kevin McNamara, who has retired from LG.

Scarbrough joins LG from Mitsubishi Electric Trane HVAC U.S., where he has held a variety of key roles over the past decade, most recently as vice president overseeing its U.S. residential business. Previously, he was President of HVAC distributor Climatic Comfort Products. He brings strong sales leadership capability, industry experience and expertise in wholesale distribution sales management to LG.

"Steve's broad experience in the residential and commercial air conditioning sector will take our vision to the next level," said Kang. "His market expertise and focus on the customer and strategic growth will help strengthen our position as an HVAC industry innovator."

Scarbrough added, "LG has made tremendous inroads over the past decade with an incredible leadership team and has a well-defined vision for bringing groundbreaking HVAC products and controls to market. My focus is to build on this momentum to help the business achieve its full potential while further increasing recognition of the powerful reputation the LG brand has created in the HVAC industry."

The LG Electronics USA Air Conditioning Technologies business is based in Alpharetta, Ga. LG is a leading player in the global air conditioning market, manufacturing both commercial and residential air conditioners and providing total sustainability and building management solutions. From consumer and individual units to industrial and specialized air conditioning systems, LG provides a wide range of products for heating, ventilating and air conditioning. The company's industry-leading variable refrigerant flow (VRF) technology minimizes efficiency losses, provides sustainable energy savings and offers some of the lowest life cycle cost of any system on the market today. LG is a 2020 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year-Sustained Excellence. LG Electronics U.S.A., Inc., based in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., is the North American subsidiary of LG Electronics Inc., a $53 billion global force and technology leader in consumer electronics, mobile communications, home appliances and air solutions. For more information, please visit lghvac.com.

